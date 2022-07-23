Move to Indiana campaign launches new website, adds new sponsors

Illinois residents have been moving to Northwest Indiana in droves, as is apparent to anyone who sees all the Illinois license plates on the roads.

The Move to Indiana campaign looks to further capitalize on that momentum with a new website and new sponsors. It's an ongoing effort to lure more out-of-state residents and businesses to the Region.

"The new website is basically taking the momentum built off the initial campaign to add new components for Illinois residents and Illinois businesses that would have an interest in relocating," The Times of Northwest Indiana President Tom Schager said. "We just launched the site a couple of weeks ago. We know a lot of people are clamoring to get into Northwest Indiana. We are happy to bring this resource on behalf of our partners. We want to promote growth in all of our communities."

The new website, movetoindiana.com, has a more user-friendly and dramatic design. It also will soon add new features like listings of homes for sale and commercial real estate sites for sale or lease.

"It's for anyone considering a move to Indiana, though it's primarily focused on the Illinois market," Schager said. "It's a big decision to move, or move your business, across state lines and we want to make it an even more obvious one. We link to a ton of different resources."

The website highlights why Northwest Indiana is great place to live and do business, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO David Uran said.

"We want to showcase Northwest Indiana. A lot of visitors come here and enjoy our hospitality and quality of life," Uran said. "You also have the opportunity to look at Northwest Indiana as a prospective resident or business owner. Anybody on the outside looking in can see great things to do here, what it offers residentially and business opportunities."

The SSCVA, Centier Bank, the cities of Hammond and Whiting, Schillings, Schilling Development, the town of Dyer, Purdue Northwest, NIPSCO and the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors are among the sponsors.

“NIPSCO is proud to be involved in the effort to share all the positive attributes, new developments and high quality-of-life benefits available to potential future residents and business owners who may be considering making Indiana their new home. From the lakefront to fantastic parks and trails to the strong education system and safe neighborhoods, we believe Northwest Indiana has so much to offer those considering a relocation," said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO director of public affairs and economic development. “We’re honored to provide safe, reliable and affordable natural gas and electric service to customers throughout northern Indiana, and we’re on a path to reducing our carbon footprint and providing cleaner, renewable sources of energy generation to our customers through our Your Energy, Your Future plan. We are well-positioned, with a strong infrastructure and 3000 employees, to deliver essential gas and electric utility services to current customers and new residents and businesses who choose Indiana.”

The campaign touts Northwest Indiana's $35 billion economy, proximity to Chicago and low cost of living and of doing business.

"Purdue University Northwest has been a supporter of this campaign from the beginning because the institution firmly believes in and contributes to the vibrancy of Northwest Indiana," said Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications at PNW.

"As a premier metropolitan university, PNW has an economic impact to the region of nearly $746 million in total income, supporting 10,494 jobs. The Move to Indiana campaign will help people, particularly in neighboring states, learn about the many positives to living and working in Northwest Indiana."

The Move to Indiana campaign highlights Northwest Indiana's low taxes, population growth and major employers, including several global companies.

“Over the past few decades, communities across Indiana have welcomed new businesses and residents — adding to our state’s character and charm," Centier Bank Chairman and CEO Mike Schrage said. "Tight-knit communities provide that true hometown feel through engaging and entertaining celebrations that bring neighbors together. With access to national parks, the shores of Lake Michigan, and close proximity to Indianapolis and Chicago, we hope more people will be calling Indiana home. As Indiana’s largest private, family-owned and operated bank since 1895, Centier Bank has assisted many clients who are new to Indiana with hometown banking and financing their dream homes.”

For more information, visit movetoindiana.com.