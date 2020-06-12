Movie theaters can reopen at half capacity Friday, but when will the show go on?

Goodrich Portage IMAX has not yet announced when it will reopen, while the Hoosier Theatre in Whiting is targeting possibly the end of July. The 49er Drive-in in Valparaiso just reopened, showing recent releases from before the pandemic like "Sonic the Hedgehog."

Questions linger about whether people will return to movie theaters during the pandemic, especially as streaming services have grown in popularity even before people hunkered down at home because of stay-at-home orders.

Indiana University Northwest Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said movies theaters can remain a viable during a pandemic.

"This is provided sufficient efforts are made to minimize the potential spread of the virus and consumer preferences over movies haven’t changed substantially," he said. "Attending an indoor movie showing with other people in an enclosed space will be inherently more risky than going for a walk in a state park or to a drive-in movie. However, the risks are similar to other indoor activities and entertainment."

The industry does have some significant advantages compared to other indoor activities, Pollak said.