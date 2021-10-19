Mrvan tells EPA 'more must be done to prevent discharges'

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan weighed in on U.S. Steel's discharges of iron and an oily sheen into the Burns Waterway at the mouth of Lake Michigan, saying "more most be done to prevent discharges."

Mrvan wrote a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency saying, "simply mitigating environmental violations after the incident is not sustainable and cannot continue to be the norm."

U.S. Steel's Midwest Plant in Portage discharged an oily substance into Lake Michigan on Oct. 7 and wastewater with elevated levels of iron on Sept. 26. Beaches at the Indiana Dunes National Park were closed as a result of both discharges.

The company said the oily sheen on Oct. 7 did not harm human health, aquatic life or wildlife. But the Indiana Department of Environmental Management found the Sept. 26 discharge violated the company's wastewater permit for the amount of iron that could be released into the source of drinking water for millions of Chicago metro area residents, referring the case to the EPA and U.S. Department of Justice for action.

Mrvan expressed his concerns to the EPA.