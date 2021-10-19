Mrvan tells EPA 'more must be done to prevent discharges'

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan weighed in on U.S. Steel's discharges of iron and an oily sheen into the Burns Waterway at the mouth of Lake Michigan, saying "more most be done to prevent discharges."
Mrvan wrote a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency saying, "simply mitigating environmental violations after the incident is not sustainable and cannot continue to be the norm."
U.S. Steel's Midwest Plant in Portage discharged an oily substance into Lake Michigan on Oct. 7 and wastewater with elevated levels of iron on Sept. 26. Beaches at the Indiana Dunes National Park were closed as a result of both discharges.
The company said the oily sheen on Oct. 7 did not harm human health, aquatic life or wildlife. But the Indiana Department of Environmental Management found the Sept. 26 discharge violated the company's wastewater permit for the amount of iron that could be released into the source of drinking water for millions of Chicago metro area residents, referring the case to the EPA and U.S. Department of Justice for action.
Mrvan expressed his concerns to the EPA.
"Within the span of two weeks, two separate discharges have necessitated at points the closure of beaches within the Indiana Dunes National Park and local municipalities, the closure of a water intake facility, and investigations by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management," he wrote in the letter. "More troubling, these discharges happened nearly a month after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana approved a revised consent decree relative to discharge violations that occurred in April 2017. The consent decree references the implementation of operation and maintenance plans related to the facility’s wastewater infrastructure, developed by U.S. Steel, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and IDEM did not initially approve, in part, based upon the volume of public comments."
U.S. Steel voluntarily complied with the consent decree but violated it multiple times with discharges into Burns Waterway in 2018 and 2019, Mrvan wrote.
"In August 2019, the government noted that U.S. Steel experienced additional issues with oil sheens appearing in outflows, among other issues. While I appreciate the dedication of the plaintiff agencies and respective staff to develop both monetary and nonmonetary requirements to be imposed as a result of the 2017 incident, what is concerning is the repeated discharge of substances into Burns Waterway, which flows directly into Lake Michigan, that continue today and that require investigation," he wrote.
He called for federal regulators to pay "serious attention to this matter."
"As the federal Member representing Indiana’s First Congressional District, I recognize the balance that must be maintained between Northwest Indiana’s industrial economy and its rich biodiversity, including the Lake Michigan ecosystem. It is also imperative that the protection of workers’ health and safety must be as important as protecting our environment," Mrvan wrote. "As we move forward, simply mitigating environmental violations after the incident is not sustainable and cannot continue to be the norm. More must be done to prevent discharges that are in violation of existing permits into our precious waterways, and I encourage the EPA and IDEM to do your utmost to be vigilant and ensure that the operations and maintenance plans outlined in the consent decree are fully adhered to and implemented."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes
Open
'It's pretty cool'
'From Denmark'
Open
'We absolutely CAN wait to serve you'
Coming soon
Closed
Relocated
Temporarily closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening