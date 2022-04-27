Mrvan testifies at International Trade Commission: 'Too many workers feel left behind'

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan testified for steelworkers before the International Trade Commission last week, making his case for enforcement of trade laws and agreements.

He appeared before the ITC during its hearing over “Distributional Effects of Trade and Trade Policy on U.S. Workers,” speaking in support of manufacturing policies that preserve factory jobs.

Mrvan thanked the commission for its investigation, "and that you are including such focused conversations on the impact in relation to race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, disability, age, education and for underserved communities,"

He said he believes the reason for "the great divide in our nation" is that "far too many workers feel left behind."

"In union halls and manufacturing industries in Northwest Indiana, workers have shared with me how they have been negatively impacted by trade, and how bad actors around the world are able to threaten their livelihoods and jobs through illegal trading practices," he said.

Mrvan made the case for trade policies that would protect American manufacturing jobs, such as those in the steel mills along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana. The federal government, for instance, imposes tariffs on foreign-made steel and has Buy America policies that require American-made steel be used in federally funded infrastructure projects.

"Some of you may be familiar with my predecessor, Congressman Pete Visclosky, who showed me and all workers in Northwest Indiana the value of the incredible work of you and everyone at the International Trade Commission, who are on the front lines of enforcing our trade laws and ensuring that all American workers can compete on a level playing field," Mrvan said. "Thank you again for your initiative to investigate and research the distributional impact of U.S. trade policies on all U.S. workers. I look forward to the results of your investigation and continuing to support your deliberate and necessary work to support the strength of American manufacturing and our national economy."

