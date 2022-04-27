 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Mrvan testifies at International Trade Commission: 'Too many workers feel left behind'

  • 0
Mrvan testifies at International Trade Commission: 'Too many workers feel left behind'

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, right, and Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves meet with local media at Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago in April.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan testified for steelworkers before the International Trade Commission last week, making his case for enforcement of trade laws and agreements.

He appeared before the ITC during its hearing over “Distributional Effects of Trade and Trade Policy on U.S. Workers,” speaking in support of manufacturing policies that preserve factory jobs.

Mrvan thanked the commission for its investigation, "and that you are including such focused conversations on the impact in relation to race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, disability, age, education and for underserved communities,"

He said he believes the reason for "the great divide in our nation" is that "far too many workers feel left behind."

"In union halls and manufacturing industries in Northwest Indiana, workers have shared with me how they have been negatively impacted by trade, and how bad actors around the world are able to threaten their livelihoods and jobs through illegal trading practices," he said.

People are also reading…

Mrvan made the case for trade policies that would protect American manufacturing jobs, such as those in the steel mills along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana. The federal government, for instance, imposes tariffs on foreign-made steel and has Buy America policies that require American-made steel be used in federally funded infrastructure projects.

"Some of you may be familiar with my predecessor, Congressman Pete Visclosky, who showed me and all workers in Northwest Indiana the value of the incredible work of you and everyone at the International Trade Commission, who are on the front lines of enforcing our trade laws and ensuring that all American workers can compete on a level playing field," Mrvan said. "Thank you again for your initiative to investigate and research the distributional impact of U.S. trade policies on all U.S. workers. I look forward to the results of your investigation and continuing to support your deliberate and necessary work to support the strength of American manufacturing and our national economy."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter stockholders would get 'dream' price with Musk bid, says analyst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts