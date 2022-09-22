Mrvan testifies for protections for steelworkers

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, testified to the International Trade Commission on Thursday in support of protections for the steel industry and steelworkers.

Mrvan appeared before the quasi-judicial agency in Washington, D.C., Thursday during its hearing on duties on oil country tubular goods from Argentina, Mexico, Russia and South Korea. He made the case for imposing tariffs on hot-rolled steel flat products from countries found to have been dumping steel in the United States.

"I continue to be grateful for your dedicated work to enforce our trade laws, which are critical to the economic success for American steelworkers and our manufacturing industry," he said. "For today’s case, as you are well aware, OCTG products are necessary to promote the strength of our nation’s energy infrastructure and national security, as they are primarily used in the energy sector to extract and transport oil and gas throughout the United States."

U.S. Steel and other steelmakers asked the federal government for duties to protect the $3.1 billion market. They are seeking tariffs on about $493 million worth of imports they say threaten 4,681 manufacturing jobs across the country.

"I am grateful for your serious attention to this case, and all of the pressing matters before the commission," Mrvan said. "We must continue to work to ensure that all American workers and the domestic pipe and tube industry are able to compete on a level playing field."

Mrvan has testified eight times so far on behalf of the U.S. steel industry. He sent a letter in the preliminary hearings on this case back in October.

"Northwest Indiana is home to an incredible steel and manufacturing base, and the dedicated workforce and members of the United Steelworkers provide the material and hot-rolled steel that is used to make OCTG products," Mrvan said. "As the Co-Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, I am committed to continuing to do everything possible to ensure that bad actors and countries that cheat know that American trade laws will be fully enforced."