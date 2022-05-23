Mrvan testifies on steel imports

United State Rep. Frank Mrvan testified last week before the International Trade Commission on imports of corrosion-resistant steel products from China, India, Italy, Korea and Taiwan.

Mrvan represented the Region's steel mills and the Congressional Steel Caucus, a bipartisan group of lawmakers who advance the industry of steelworkers and the steel industry in the United States.

"On May 26, 2016, my mentor and predecessor, Congressman Pete Visclosky, testified before you during the initial proceedings for this case," he said. "Today, after your affirmative action in that initial case, I am honored to carry the mantle to urge you to continue these duties that are essential to the strength and well-being of the United Steelworkers, and all of the workers and producers in the American steel industry. Northwest Indiana is home to an incredible manufacturing and steel workforce, and the livelihoods of these individuals and their families is dependent upon the full and fair enforcement of our U.S. trade laws."

The International Trade Commission, which provides judicial review when domestic steelmakers claim imports are violating trade laws and causing economic harm, is weighing whether to maintain anti-dumping and countervailing duties on select imports from China, India, Italy, Korea and Taiwan. Mrvan said it was important the tariffs remain in place to ensure a level playing field for American steelmakers.

Foreign steel imports rose 43% last year, Mrvan said.

"There is no indication that they are going to slow down in 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, steel imports are up 28 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. Steel is the key material for so many critical supply chains necessary for our national and economic security, and we cannot afford to lose good-paying jobs that would be impacted by the loss of these orders," he said. "I am grateful for the efforts that you and the staff perform every day to enforce our trade laws in a deliberate and thorough manner, and again urge a continuation of these duties on corrosion-resistant steel products."

