Mrvan to co-chair Congressional Steel Caucus

Congressman-elect Frank Mrvan will serve as co-chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, which represents the interests of the steel industry and steelworkers in Congress.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the leaders of the Congressional Steel Caucus to ensure that our workers and the American steel industry can continue to make the best steel in the world and fairly compete in our global economy," Mrvan said. "I look forward to working through the caucus to advance policy priorities for the steel industry and make sure that they can continue to be the engine that supports the strength of our national defense and our national economy.”
More than 100 members of Congress from both major political parties serve on the caucus that promotes the American steel industry. Outgoing U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky was a longtime member who previously served as chairman.
“I congratulate Representative-elect Mrvan on securing this esteemed position. The Congressional Steel Caucus is an invaluable resource and advocacy organization in the U.S. House of Representatives," Visclosky said. "I know that Frank will be able to work with like-minded members to continue to harness the strength of the caucus for the improvement of steelworkers and manufacturers in Northwest Indiana and throughout our nation.”
Co-Chairman Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pennsylvania, and Co-Vice Chairmen Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois and Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Arkansas, tapped Mrvan for the role as he will represent an area that's home to the heaviest concentration of integrated steel mills in the United States.
“The selection of Congressman-elect Frank Mrvan as the Co-Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus is incredibly important to both steelworkers and all citizens of Northwest Indiana," United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said. "I applaud this announcement and look forward to continuing to work with Co-Chairman Mrvan in rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure with American-made steel.”
U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said the Congressional Steel Caucus was necessary to protect high-paying steel jobs in Northwest Indiana and beyond.
“As we increasingly understand the importance of our domestic supply chain to America’s manufacturing base and national security, we are grateful for the efforts of the Congressional Steel Caucus and Congressman-elect Mrvan to ensure we have domestic steel that is mined, melted and made in the United States," he said. "In this role Congressman-elect Mrvan will be leading a broad, bipartisan array of Representatives as they stand up for U.S. steelmaking. This leadership position will help us protect lives and livelihoods, including thousands of high-paying skilled jobs in Gary and Portage, and benefit the national and Northwest Indiana’s economies.”
Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said the steel industry supports the middle class in the Region and around the country.
"Cleveland-Cliffs believes in the fundamental role played by the American steel industry in promoting 'inclusive capitalism,' and Congressman-elect Mrvan understands the important role of the Steel Caucus in advocating for the steel industry and the good-paying, middle class jobs it creates," he said. "The companies and workers that comprise the American steel industry will be well represented by Congressman-elect Mrvan’s leadership of the Congressional Steel Caucus.”
Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute, said bipartisan cooperation has allowed the caucus to be successful over the years.
“AISI congratulates Congressman-elect Mrvan on being selected as the Co-Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus. We welcome his strong commitment to the steel industry and the nearly two million jobs our industry supports, and look forward to working closely with him to promote public policies that will further strengthen the domestic steel industry," he said. “AISI also would like to thank retiring Congressman Pete Visclosky for his long-time leadership of the Steel Caucus and steadfast support for the industry.”
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.