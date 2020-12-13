Mrvan to co-chair Congressional Steel Caucus

Congressman-elect Frank Mrvan will serve as co-chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, which represents the interests of the steel industry and steelworkers in Congress.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the leaders of the Congressional Steel Caucus to ensure that our workers and the American steel industry can continue to make the best steel in the world and fairly compete in our global economy," Mrvan said. "I look forward to working through the caucus to advance policy priorities for the steel industry and make sure that they can continue to be the engine that supports the strength of our national defense and our national economy.”

More than 100 members of Congress from both major political parties serve on the caucus that promotes the American steel industry. Outgoing U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky was a longtime member who previously served as chairman.

“I congratulate Representative-elect Mrvan on securing this esteemed position. The Congressional Steel Caucus is an invaluable resource and advocacy organization in the U.S. House of Representatives," Visclosky said. "I know that Frank will be able to work with like-minded members to continue to harness the strength of the caucus for the improvement of steelworkers and manufacturers in Northwest Indiana and throughout our nation.”