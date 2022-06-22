Mrvan visits Korellis Roofing in Hammond

HAMMOND — U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, recently toured Korellis Roofing in Hammond, meeting with union workers there.

Mrvan, Chief of Staff Mark Lopez and Legislative Director Jamie Spitz visited the roofing company as a follow-up to Roofing Day in Washington, D.C., in which roofing professionals descended on the capital to advocate for investment, education and immigration reform.

Korellis Director of Operations Mike Christensen and Estimator Mike Hernandez went to the nation's capital on behalf of the Hammond-based contractor to advocate for the roofing industry. They invited Mrvan to come see the Korellis headquarters and training center in Hammond.

“Leading up to Roofing Day in D.C., I was admittedly nervous about meeting members of Congress,” said Hernandez. “When we sat down with Congressman Mrvan, I was immediately impressed by the way he gave us his complete and full attention. The formality of the meeting was no longer at the forefront of my thoughts, and I realized what a genuine person he was.”

Mrvan later met with office and yard team employees at Korellis to talk about his efforts to advocate for the construction industry and the Region economy. He also talked with union roofers, sheet metal workers and masons training there.

“I enjoyed meeting with your team and touring your outstanding facility," he said. "Grateful for your essential economic services for our region and commitment to safety and the Northwest Indiana workforce."

Korellis built the training center during a $2 million renovation in 2018 that also includes exterior upgrades, new office space and more material storage. It trains apprentices in their trades, also allowing Korellis to offer in-house training to its employees when the weather is indisposed.

“There have been great uncertainties faced by many businesses during the past few years; it is great to hear your state Congressman speak the same beliefs about getting through it,” Korellis President John Ziolkowski said. “As a team and as a region, we will continue to adjust, maneuver and execute through times like this.”

Korellis is a 100% employee-owned contractor that's been in business since 1960. It's one of the largest roofing contractors in Northwest Indiana and also does roofing, sheet metal, carpentry and masonry services.

