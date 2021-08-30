Much-anticipated Chick-fil-A opens Wednesday in Schererville

The much anticipated Chick-fil-A will open Wednesday in Schererville.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, known for its southern-style chicken breast or "filet" sandwiches that helped spark the ongoing chicken sandwich wars at fast food restaurants, will employ 340 full- and part-time workers at its new restaurants in Schererville and Valparaiso.

Chick-fil-A will open at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at 315 Indianapolis Blvd. in Schererville. Illinois native Justin Knight owns and operates the franchise.

He went to Chick-fil-A as a kid on road trips with his family and engaged with the company during university marketing events when he was a college radio host. As a radio broadcaster, he also covered the opening of the Chick-fil-A in Orland Park during a live broadcast in 2010.

“My wife Bethany and our four kids can’t wait to serve our neighbors through this new restaurant,” Knight said. “We look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of our Team Members and guests as we bring the Chick-fil-A experience to Schererville.”