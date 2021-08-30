Much-anticipated Chick-fil-A opens Wednesday in Schererville

The much anticipated Chick-fil-A will open Wednesday in Schererville.
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, known for its southern-style chicken breast or "filet" sandwiches that helped spark the ongoing chicken sandwich wars at fast food restaurants, will employ 340 full- and part-time workers at its new restaurants in Schererville and Valparaiso.
Chick-fil-A will open at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at 315 Indianapolis Blvd. in Schererville. Illinois native Justin Knight owns and operates the franchise.
He went to Chick-fil-A as a kid on road trips with his family and engaged with the company during university marketing events when he was a college radio host. As a radio broadcaster, he also covered the opening of the Chick-fil-A in Orland Park during a live broadcast in 2010.
“My wife Bethany and our four kids can’t wait to serve our neighbors through this new restaurant,” Knight said. “We look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of our Team Members and guests as we bring the Chick-fil-A experience to Schererville.”
The Valparaiso location will open at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at 61 Silhavy Road. It's owned and operated by Valparaiso native David Hershberger, a franchisee who started working as a team manager at Chick-fil-A Mishawaka Main Street in 2015. He worked his way up to a leadership role and has helped more than a dozen 12 Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country.
“I’m excited to be in my hometown to serve my local community with the opening of Chick-fil-A Valparaiso,” Hershberger said. “Chick-fil-A has played an integral role in shaping me into the person I am today, and I look forward to creating a welcoming environment for our team members and guests.”
Both restaurants will offer drive-thru, carryout and dine-in service, as well as contactless ordering and payment online or through the free Chick-fil-A app.
The new restaurants will not have the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration in which the first 100 in line get free food. Instead, they will give 100 local heroes free Chick-fil-A for a year and donate $25,00 each to Feeding America to help fight against hunger in Northwest Indiana.
Both the Schererville and Valparaiso Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com, call the Schererville restaurant at 219-274-2274 or the Valparaiso restaurant at 219-266-4855.