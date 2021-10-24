Much anticipated Restaurant Depot big-box store in Griffith sets opening date

A highly anticipated Restaurant Depot wholesale big-box store serving local restaurateurs has set an opening date for its new location in Griffith.

Restaurant Depot, which touts itself as the nation’s premier cash-and-carry food wholesaler, plans to open on Dec. 8 at 627 E. Ridge Road in Griffith.

The New York-based chain bought and demolished four houses to make room for the 55,000-square-foot store, where restaurant owners will shop for food.

The company is investing $6 million in the new construction, which is close to being completed. The store will sell food, cups, napkins, utensils and countless other restaurant supplies.

Restaurateurs from across Northwest Indiana are expected to utilize the new Restaurant Depot, which is close to the Cline Avenue exit off the Borman Expressway. Some already travel out to the chain's nearest location in Alsip, Illinois.

Founded in 1996 with roots dating back to Brooklyn in the 1970s, Restaurant Depot offers free membership to anyone who owns or manages a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, pizzeria, night club, catering company, deli, food service distributor or nonprofit. It carries both brand names and in-house brands.