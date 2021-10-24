Much anticipated Restaurant Depot big-box store in Griffith sets opening date

A highly anticipated Restaurant Depot wholesale big-box store serving local restaurateurs has set an opening date for its new location in Griffith.
Restaurant Depot, which touts itself as the nation’s premier cash-and-carry food wholesaler, plans to open on Dec. 8 at 627 E. Ridge Road in Griffith.
The New York-based chain bought and demolished four houses to make room for the 55,000-square-foot store, where restaurant owners will shop for food.
The company is investing $6 million in the new construction, which is close to being completed. The store will sell food, cups, napkins, utensils and countless other restaurant supplies.
Restaurateurs from across Northwest Indiana are expected to utilize the new Restaurant Depot, which is close to the Cline Avenue exit off the Borman Expressway. Some already travel out to the chain's nearest location in Alsip, Illinois.
Founded in 1996 with roots dating back to Brooklyn in the 1970s, Restaurant Depot offers free membership to anyone who owns or manages a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, pizzeria, night club, catering company, deli, food service distributor or nonprofit. It carries both brand names and in-house brands.
Customers can buy inventory there seven days a week every day of the year except New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. No minimum or bulk purchases are required.
It seeks to offer a wide enough selection that restaurant owners can do one-stop shopping "whether you buy a few bakery supplies or enough food and tableware to cater a party for 5,000."
The company has been hiring for a number of positions in Griffith, including managers, assistant managers, clerks, field marketing representatives, stockers, drivers and receptionists.
For more information, visit restaurantdepot.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes
Open
'It's pretty cool'
'From Denmark'
Open
'We absolutely CAN wait to serve you'
Coming soon
Closed
Relocated
Temporarily closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening