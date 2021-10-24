 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Much anticipated Restaurant Depot big-box store in Griffith sets opening date
editor's pick urgent

Much anticipated Restaurant Depot big-box store in Griffith sets opening date

Much anticipated Restaurant Depot big-box store in Griffith sets opening date

A new Restaurant Depot opened in Milford, Massachusetts in 2019.

 Joseph S. Pete

A highly anticipated Restaurant Depot wholesale big-box store serving local restaurateurs has set an opening date for its new location in Griffith.

Restaurant Depot, which touts itself as the nation’s premier cash-and-carry food wholesaler, plans to open on Dec. 8 at 627 E. Ridge Road in Griffith.

The New York-based chain bought and demolished four houses to make room for the 55,000-square-foot store, where restaurant owners will shop for food.

The company is investing $6 million in the new construction, which is close to being completed. The store will sell food, cups, napkins, utensils and countless other restaurant supplies.

Coming Sunday, take a Ride with Justin Dyer, a Specialist with LaPorte Police.

Restaurateurs from across Northwest Indiana are expected to utilize the new Restaurant Depot, which is close to the Cline Avenue exit off the Borman Expressway. Some already travel out to the chain's nearest location in Alsip, Illinois.

Founded in 1996 with roots dating back to Brooklyn in the 1970s, Restaurant Depot offers free membership to anyone who owns or manages a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, pizzeria, night club, catering company, deli, food service distributor or nonprofit. It carries both brand names and in-house brands.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

Customers can buy inventory there seven days a week every day of the year except New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. No minimum or bulk purchases are required.

It seeks to offer a wide enough selection that restaurant owners can do one-stop shopping "whether you buy a few bakery supplies or enough food and tableware to cater a party for 5,000."

The company has been hiring for a number of positions in Griffith, including managers, assistant managers, clerks, field marketing representatives, stockers, drivers and receptionists.

For more information, visit restaurantdepot.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts