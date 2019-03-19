Muddy Waters' son to play the blues at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valpo

The late Muddy Waters was a towering legend whose many accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Blues Hall of Fame, a commemorative stamp and streets named after him in his native Mississippi and his adopted Chicago.
The bluesman's legacy is being carried on by the next generation.
His son Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield will play a number of Muddy Waters favorites and songs from his own debut EP "Mojo Risin" at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park amphitheater at 775 N. Meridian Road in Valparaiso this spring. Morganfield will headline the Spring Out to Sunset festival, which will start at 4 p.m. May 18 at the outdoor music venue with a barn-shaped amphitheater.
“This is an exciting addition to the annual Spring Out to Sunset festival,” Parks Event Coordinator Madison Binkowski said. “Along with the inaugural Kansas City BBQ Society competition this year, the concert adds a tremendous element to a fun, family-friendly event.”
Local opening act James Gedda and Jack Whittle will perform dueling guitars playing Americana and Blues. There will also be a festival from noon until 4 p.m. before the concert with food vendors, a beer garden, farm animal visits, face painting and bounce houses.
The main attraction is Morganfield, an inductee of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.
"Morganfield literally grew up in the Blues, as legends like Eric Clapton, Willie Dixon and others stopped by his house to jam," the Porter County Parks Department said in a press release. "Mojo's band, The Mannish Boyz, includes Alligator recording artist Maurice John Vaughn and guitarist Rick Kreher, a member of Muddy Water's band."
Tickets for the concerts are $10 and available at portercountyparks.org/springconcert. Tickets for just the festival are $5 per car.