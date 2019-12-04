NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the parent company of Munster-based Peoples Bank, will pay a dividend of 31 cents per share for the fourth quarter.
That's up from the dividend of 30 cents per share it paid out during the fourth quarter of 2018.
The bank, which has 22 locations in Lake and Porter counties and Chicago's south suburbs, will pay the dividend on Jan. 7, 2020 to anyone who owns its stock as of Dec. 27. Its shares are publicly traded under the symbol of NWIN on the OTC Bulletin Board.
Peoples Bank just earned a profit of $3.6 million in the third quarter, or $1.04 per share, which was up 120.2%, or about $2 million, from the same period last year. The bank has raked in a record profit of $9.8 million in profit through the first nine months of the year, or $2.88 per share.
The 119-year-old community bank was founded by a Polish immigrant and former foundry worker in East Chicago who happened to be the only saloon-keeper in the neighborhood with a safe. Peoples Bank recently expanded into the south suburbs in Illinois by acquiring A.J. Smith Federal Savings Bank of Midlothian and First Personal Financial Corp. of Orland Park, acquiring both banks within about a year.
Peoples Bank now has assets of more than $1.3 billion.