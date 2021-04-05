Munster-based Select Merchant Services acquired by Illinois firm

Retriever Merchant Solutions provides payment processing systems to more than 30,000 merchants in the retail, wholesale, jewelry, restaurant, professional association and service sectors. It employs about 50 people and does about $5 billion in payment volume per year.

Brian Kamstra, who founded the company in South Holland in the 1990s, will remain the leader. He's been friends with Payroc owner and CEO James Oberman since they met in a jazz-rock band in the 1970s.

"We built a top-notch sales distribution platform, but to stay competitive, we needed the right processing partner to take our technology and product offerings to the next level. We found that, and more at Payroc. When you combine those specific needs with Payroc's impeccable integrity, we knew we had found the right home," Kamstra said. "There's not a better company in the industry right now, than Payroc, and we are blessed to have joined their team."