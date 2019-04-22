A Munster-based tech firm that produces access control hardware and software has been bought by ACRE, a Las Vegas-based global provider of security systems, in an acquisition that's expected to help broaden its customer base.
The company reached an agreement to buy Munster-based RS2 Technologies for an undisclosed sum.
“The acquisition of RS2 boosts ACRE’s portfolio in the access control market and provides us one more seat at the table in a highly competitive market with many companies vying for the same work,” ACRE CEO Joseph Grillo said. “ACRE will continue to look for strategic opportunities to build the portfolio with complementary, albeit competitive, acquisitions.”
ACRE, which also has bought out Vanderbilt, Open Options and ComNet, is acquiring RS2's system control processors, input/output modules, multiplexers, enclosures, card readers, and proximity and smart cards as part of the deal.
"RS2, founded in 1998, has long prided itself on the use of an open architecture platform approach in order to provide a broad product offering working with a multitude of technology partners," ACRE said in a press release. "The RS2 platform was designed to easily integrate with other security system components."
The transaction is expected to close by the end of this month. RS2 Director of Dealer Development David Barnard said it would give the firm an opportunity to grow its customer base.
“We are excited to be joining the ACRE family and this will help push RS2 to the next level, and more quickly achieve our 2025 growth goals,” he said.