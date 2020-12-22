 Skip to main content
Munster cancels Christmas Eve fireworks show Krazy Kaplans planned
Munster cancels Christmas Eve fireworks show Krazy Kaplans planned

Krazy Kaplans Fireworks wanted to end 2020 with a bang but it will instead go out with a whimper.

Munster has called off a free fireworks show that Krazy Kaplans offered to stage for the community on Christmas Eve and that has been widely publicized online.

Greg Kaplan, the owner of the local fireworks chain known for its many billboards featuring a crazy man in a straightjacket with a tattered American flag top hat and lit stick of dynamite, wanted to stage a free holiday light show at Centennial Park in Munster because "it's been a rough year for everyone."

But the town cancelled the event, saying there were too many logistics to work out in too short a timeframe.

"Unfortunately the fireworks show that was discussed as happening on Christmas Eve cannot move forward," the town of Munster posted to Facebook on Monday. "We thank Greg Kaplan for the interesting idea and generosity of spirit and look forward to working with he and his team in the future."

Town Manager Dustin Anderson said: "The logistics of responsibly delivering this experience were too great to accommodate on short notice on the holiday evening."

Krazy Kaplans has sponsored past fireworks shows at Centennial Park in Munster, including for National Night Out.

Founded in a vacant shoe store in 1991, Krazy Kaplan's operates six Northwest Indiana stores in Hammond, Dyer, Whiting and LaPorte County with 90% of its stock privately labeled from Chinese manufacturers, allowing it to produce fireworks like this summer's "COVID Killer."

Most are superstores with more than 20,000 square feet of space located near the state lines to cater especially to customers from Illinois and Michigan.

