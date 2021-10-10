Munster, Crown Point and Highland rank among best places in Indiana to retire

While many retirees migrate to warmer climes in Florida and Arizona, some stick closer to home.

Munster, Crown Point and Highland ranked among the best places in Indiana to retire, a new study found.

New York City-based personal finance website and financial technology company SmartAsset concluded several Region communities were among the best places in the Hoosier State for seniors to retire in its seventh annual study of the best places to retire in the United States. The study looked at access to medical care, social activity, tax burden and recreational opportunities.

Six of the top 10 places to retire were in Northwest Indiana, the second-largest metro in the state with a high concentration of hospitals and medical offices providing care to retirees.

Munster ranked second in Indiana after only Scottsburg, a city of about 6,700 residents near Louisville, Kentucky. Munster has a senior population of 19.2%, a tax burden of 16.3%, 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 residents, and 5.6 doctor's offices per 1,000 people as a result of the presence of Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Hospital.