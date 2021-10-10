 Skip to main content
Munster, Crown Point and Highland rank among best places in Indiana to retire
alert urgent

While many retirees migrate to warmer climes in Florida and Arizona, some stick closer to home.

Munster, Crown Point and Highland ranked among the best places in Indiana to retire, a new study found.

New York City-based personal finance website and financial technology company SmartAsset concluded several Region communities were among the best places in the Hoosier State for seniors to retire in its seventh annual study of the best places to retire in the United States. The study looked at access to medical care, social activity, tax burden and recreational opportunities.

Six of the top 10 places to retire were in Northwest Indiana, the second-largest metro in the state with a high concentration of hospitals and medical offices providing care to retirees.

Munster ranked second in Indiana after only Scottsburg, a city of about 6,700 residents near Louisville, Kentucky. Munster has a senior population of 19.2%, a tax burden of 16.3%, 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 residents, and 5.6 doctor's offices per 1,000 people as a result of the presence of Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Hospital.

Crown Point ranked third statewide, according to SmartAsset. The Lake County seat, also home to a Franciscan Health hospital, has a senior population of 19.6%, a tax burden of 16.3%, 0.7 recreational centers per 1,000 residents and 2.7 doctor's offices per 1,000 residents.

Merrillville, home to Methodist Hospital, placed 5th among the best places in Indiana to retire, according to SmartAsset. It has a senior population of 15.9%, a tax burden of 16.2%, 0.3 recreational centers per 1,000 residents and 3.6 doctor's offices per 1,000 residents.

LaPorte ranked seventh statewide with a senior population of 17%, a tax burden of 16.6%, 0.6 recreational centers per 1,000 residents and 3.3 doctor's offices per 1,000 residents.

Valparaiso came in eighth in Indiana with a senior population of 17%, a tax burden of 16.6%, 0.6 recreational centers per 1,000 residents and 3.3 doctor's offices per 1,000 residents, with a Northwest Health Hospital just north of the city.

Rounding out the top 10 best places to retire in Indiana, according to SmartAsset, were Tipton at sixth, Monticello at ninth and Avon at 10th.

For more information, visit smartasset.com.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

