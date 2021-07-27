Munster, Crown Point and Highland ranked among best places in Indiana to retire

Munster, Crown Point, Highland and other Region communities ranked among the best places to retire in Indiana, a new study found.

New York City-based SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranked the best places for retirees after looking at access to medical care, opportunities for recreation, overall tax burden and potential for social activity in its seventh annual study.

Scottsburg — a town with about 6,700 people in southern Indiana about 30 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky — ranked first statewide as a destination for retirees.

Munster was second with 5.6 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 people and a 19.2% senior population. It scored a 24.30 on the best places to retire index.

Crown Point ranked third in the statewide ranking with 2.7 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.7 recreation centers per 1,000 people, 0.2 retirement centers per 1,000 people and a 19.6% senior population. It notched a 24.07 on the best places to retire index, according to SmartAsset.

Highland placed fourth with 1.5 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 people, and a 35.9% senior population. It got a 23.99 score on the best places to retire index.