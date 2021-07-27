 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster, Crown Point and Highland ranked among best places in Indiana to retire
urgent

Munster, Crown Point and Highland ranked among best places in Indiana to retire

Centennial Park

A fisherman casts his line at the lake in Munster's Centennial Park. Munster was one Region community ranked among the best places to retire in Indiana, a new study found.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Munster, Crown Point, Highland and other Region communities ranked among the best places to retire in Indiana, a new study found.

New York City-based SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranked the best places for retirees after looking at access to medical care, opportunities for recreation, overall tax burden and potential for social activity in its seventh annual study.

Scottsburg — a town with about 6,700 people in southern Indiana about 30 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky — ranked first statewide as a destination for retirees.

Munster was second with 5.6 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 people and a 19.2% senior population. It scored a 24.30 on the best places to retire index.

Crown Point ranked third in the statewide ranking with 2.7 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.7 recreation centers per 1,000 people, 0.2 retirement centers per 1,000 people and a 19.6% senior population. It notched a 24.07 on the best places to retire index, according to SmartAsset.

Highland placed fourth with 1.5 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 people, and a 35.9% senior population. It got a 23.99 score on the best places to retire index.

The study looked at both quality of life and how far retirees could stretch their fixed income in a particular community.

"We looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales. We calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment," SmartAsset said in a news release.

"We subtracted income taxes paid from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods." 

Merrillville finished fifth in SmartAsset's Indiana rankings with 3.6 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.3 recreation centers per 1,000 people, 0.1 retirement centers per 1,000 people and a 22.78% senior population. It received a 22.78 score on the best places to retire index, according to SmartAsset.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

LaPorte came in seventh statewide with 2 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.8 recreation centers per 1,000 people, 0.1 retirement centers per 1,000 people and a 21.99% senior population. It scored a 21.99 on the best places to retire index.

Valparaiso ranked eighth in Indiana with 3.3 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.6 recreation centers per 1,000 people, 0.1 retirement centers per 1,000 people and a 17% senior population. It got a 21.62 score on the best places to retire index.

Rounding out the top 10 statewide was sixth-place Tipton, ninth-place Monticello and 10th-place Avon.

For more information, visit smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator#indiana.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

The Steel Woods to play southern rock in Hobart
Entertainment

The Steel Woods to play southern rock in Hobart

  • Updated

Rolling Stone Magazine named them one of 10 country acts to know, describing their sound as like "drinking a bottle of bourbon and having inebriated hallucinations of Gregg Allman and Lucinda Williams standing hand in hand in powder-blue choir robes, as ‘Melissa’ plays in the background."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts