Munster, Crown Point and Highland ranked among best places in Indiana to retire

Munster, Crown Point, Highland and other Region communities ranked among the best places to retire in Indiana, a new study found.
New York City-based SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranked the best places for retirees after looking at access to medical care, opportunities for recreation, overall tax burden and potential for social activity in its seventh annual study.
Scottsburg — a town with about 6,700 people in southern Indiana about 30 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky — ranked first statewide as a destination for retirees.
Munster was second with 5.6 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 people and a 19.2% senior population. It scored a 24.30 on the best places to retire index.
Crown Point ranked third in the statewide ranking with 2.7 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.7 recreation centers per 1,000 people, 0.2 retirement centers per 1,000 people and a 19.6% senior population. It notched a 24.07 on the best places to retire index, according to SmartAsset.
Highland placed fourth with 1.5 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 people, and a 35.9% senior population. It got a 23.99 score on the best places to retire index.
The study looked at both quality of life and how far retirees could stretch their fixed income in a particular community.
"We looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales. We calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment," SmartAsset said in a news release.
"We subtracted income taxes paid from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods."
Merrillville finished fifth in SmartAsset's Indiana rankings with 3.6 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.3 recreation centers per 1,000 people, 0.1 retirement centers per 1,000 people and a 22.78% senior population. It received a 22.78 score on the best places to retire index, according to SmartAsset.
LaPorte came in seventh statewide with 2 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.8 recreation centers per 1,000 people, 0.1 retirement centers per 1,000 people and a 21.99% senior population. It scored a 21.99 on the best places to retire index.
Valparaiso ranked eighth in Indiana with 3.3 doctor's offices per 1,000 people, 0.6 recreation centers per 1,000 people, 0.1 retirement centers per 1,000 people and a 17% senior population. It got a 21.62 score on the best places to retire index.
Rounding out the top 10 statewide was sixth-place Tipton, ninth-place Monticello and 10th-place Avon.
For more information, visit smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator#indiana.