Munster display shows high cost of bottled water

MUNSTER — The Town of Munster is raising water rates but hopes a display in the lobby of Town Hall will show people that its tap water remains a better bargain than bottled water, which has grown increasingly popular over the years.

The town piled several pallets of bottled water to show people how much cheaper it is to get water from the tap.

After years of deferring maintenance projects, Munster is looking to raise the average bill for a home with a 5/8-inch meter using 5,000 gallons of water a month from $18.50 a month to $28.39 a month.

The town points out in its display that 1,000 gallons cost $14.18 from the tap in Munster and between $943.71 and $1,910.16 at local supermarkets.

"We ordered a thousand gallons of water that was delivered to our front lobby," Town Councilman Kenneth J. Schoon said. "It's a mammoth display from floor to ceiling, a dramatic exhibition of what people would buy getting water from the tap as compared to buying water by the case."

Clerk-Treasurer Wendy Mis, whose office handles payments, came up with the idea.

"We've undercharged for the utility for a long time, but this shows it's still a bargain," Schoon said.

Drinking bottled water also has environmental costs, he said.

"Groups like my church collected 400 pounds of plastic bottles, which we took to Evansville to melt down and turn into a park bench for the preschool area of the Dunes Learning Center," Schoon said. "It often ends up in the trash or in the oceans. People throw them on the ground. If it's on the street and it rains, it floats down to the sewage treatment plant. Now they have a campaign to recycle every bottle, but you need fresh petroleum to make plastic. You can drink from and fill a reusable water bottle up from a drinking fountain and carry it with you with no waste and a low price."

Schoon noted the Pepsi bottling plant, which makes Aquafina, is the Munster water utility's largest customer by volume.

"It's not some pure mineral water," he said. "It's the same water we're all drinking from Lake Michigan. It's the same water."

