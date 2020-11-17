Munster Donut closes temporarily because of coronavirus exposure

Munster Donut, the beloved old-school bakery that serves up cake donuts at a vintage counter in Munster, temporarily closed after a potential coronavirus exposure.

The doughnut shop 8314 Calumet Ave. said it was a precautionary measure to keep staff and customers safe during the global pandemic.

"Due to possible exposure to COVID-19, we are being proactive and temporarily closing," the business posted on social media. "Out of all due diligence, we will be enacting a period of deep cleaning of our business. Currently, there are no employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the safety of both our employees and customers."

Munster Donut has taken multiple steps to prevent the spread of COVID0-19, including switching to a contactless curbside pickup model in which customers pull up, call in an order and wait for an employee to bring the donuts out to their car. The longtime institution, which had started out as a Mister Donut more than a half century ago, also went from being a 24/7 business catering to night owls and workers getting off late factory shifts to operating with restricted hours from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Munster Donut closed on Friday night and could not be reached for comment about when it would reopen. Most Region restaurants in the same circumstances have reopened in a few days.

Multiple Northwest Indiana restaurants and bars have temporarily closed and reopened during the pandemic, including Red Robin in Valparaiso, Wildrose Brewing, Bridge's Scoreboard, John's Place, Set 'Em Up Lanes, the American Legion in Griffith, Shady Creek Winery, Dairy Queen on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots, Radius in Valparaiso and Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City.