Despite being one of Northwest Indiana's most established suburban communities, Munster has been growing and attracting new development as Centennial Village has filled in and the new Maple Leaf Crossing brings cutting-edge container architecture to town.

New businesses like the Gold Coast’s Rosebud Steakhouse and Chicago’s MegMade have been flocking to town. Chicago-based Rush Medical Center, ranked one of the best hospitals in the United States in U.S. News and World Reports, opened on Calumet Avenue.

Community Healthcare System also is building a new, larger and more modern 32,000-square-foot immediate care center on a farm field on Calumet Avenue in Munster, just a few blocks south of few blocks south of Community Hospital’s Fitness Pointe.

In 2022, the town also started charging fees for out-of-towners to use Centennial Park after residents raised concerns about overcrowding when people flocked there in search of outdoor activities during the pandemic shutdowns. Munster also raised water bills for an average of $18.50 a month for 5,000 gallons to $28.39 a month to pay for long-deferred maintenance projects.

“As a town, Munster has made significant progress in getting ahead of the maintenance curve for our municipal utilities,” Town Manager Dustin Anderson said. “While not exactly exciting for the average person, ensuring that our residents and businesses continue to enjoy safe and reliable water, sewer, and stormwater services is mission critical for us.”

The town government also invested in its human capital.

“Our biggest accomplishment this year was investing in our employees,” Anderson said. “We increased the number of personal days we offer, lowered our medical and dental premiums, and provided good raises. In the current financial situation, folks largely have the opportunity to choose where they work. We are grateful for our employees and appreciate and respect the work they do for our community.”

Construction has been taking place all across Munster, including at the Maple Leaf Crossings that will bring a Hyatt Hotel, a School of Rock, BuffaLouie’s and an office building. Karma Cigar Bar plans to build a three-story gastropub, wine bar and cigar lounge with a rooftop bar with a retractable roof.

Project developer Jay Lieser of 1st Metropolitan Builders also is working to bring in independent Chicago restaurants to Maple Leaf Crossing similar to the high-end Rosebud that opened kitty-corner in Centennial Village as new owners try to turn the Gold Coast steakhouse into a national chain.

"They hear the whispers of Munster calling in the streets of Chicago, whether in medicine or hospitality," he has said. "It's changing the landscape of Calumet Avenue."

Centennial Village also has been filling in with new housing, Bean Me Up Coffee Roastery, Chick & Shake, Katie Rose Boutique, Ticho Eye Associates, Jem Medspa and the NetPar indoor golf simulator bar where people can play digital replicas of famous courses like St. Andrew in Scotland and Pebble Beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean in California.

But one of the biggest construction projects is the new South Shore Line extension that’s expected to draw transit-oriented development.

“It’s hard to say what will happen in the future. If you look around the Chicagoland area, there are communities that have transit that are vibrant and thriving,” Anderson said. “There are also others that are less so. Munster is working hard to control the variables that we are able to control to the best of our ability. Because of those concerted efforts, I believe that we will be extremely successful.”

Munster is looking to leverage the opportunity to reinvent the Ridge Road business district.

“The town was awarded a $17.4 million grant to transform this legacy corridor from a place that you drive through into a place that you drive to,” Anderson said. “Increased investment in Ridge Road will bring enhanced commercial activity, facilitate more efficient stormwater management and create a sense of place where one is needed. Design on the project will begin this year with construction kicking off in 2024.”

The town looks forward to more growth and prosperity in the coming year.

“Munster is in a strong position. As a community, we have assets that towns and cities nationwide would be desperate to have just a portion of: two hospitals, two transit stops to the third largest economy in North America, good housing stock, and a great school system – and those are just a few examples,” Anderson said. “Munster is a great place to be and we will continue to improve.”