Munster High grad appears on Shark Tank, had already raised $3 million for eyeware startup

Making glasses more stylish can help kids struggling with negative self-image or low self-esteem, he said.

"With everything that's going on with social media and bullying, it's incredibly important at that age to be able to feel confident and good about yourself," he said. "We're excited to help create a world of change in the children's lives."

He and Edelstein have been building the company from the ground up, figuring out where to manufacture the glasses, building the website for e-commerce sales, developing a brand and finding nonprofits to team up with. The company partners with the Eyelliance to provide free glasses to children with poor vision in the developing world.

It's been "an amazing journey" in their first job after college. But it's something Kondamuri, who participated in the DECA entrepreneurship club during his years at Munster High School, has long dreamed of doing.

"He had a job lined up after college and announced to us in the spring of his senior year of college that he was not taking a job but was starting his own business," Shaun Kondamuri said. "My wife and I answered if that's what you want to do we support you."

His parents were a little anxious given the risk inherent in entrepreneurship, but believe in him.