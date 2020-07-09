Munster, Highland, Crown Point, LaPorte, Valparaiso and Merrillville named among the best places in state to retire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unless you're being beckoned by the siren call of Florida or Arizona, the best place to retire might be close to home.

A new study found that Munster, Highland, Crown Point, LaPorte, Valparaiso and Merrillville ranked among the best places in the state to retire.

The New York City-based financial technology company SmartAsset ranked Munster as the best place to retire in Indiana. The study looked at tax friendliness, the number of doctors offices, and recreation and social opportunities.

"First, we looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales. We calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment. We subtracted income taxes paid from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods," SmartAsset said in its study. "Next, we determined the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each location. Finally, we measured the number of seniors in each city as a percentage of the total population."