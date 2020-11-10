 Skip to main content
Munster native Joe Mansueto buys Waldorf Astoria Chicago
Munster native Joe Mansueto buys Waldorf Astoria Chicago

Munster native Joe Mansueto buys Waldorf Astoria Chicago hotel

Morningstar founder and executive chairman Joe Mansueto purchased the Waldorf Astoria Chicago hotel

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

Munster native Joe Mansueto is purchasing another Chicago institution.

The billionaire entrepreneur who founded the investment research and management firm Morningstar is acquiring the Waldorf Astoria Chicago hotel in the Gold Coast for $54 million, Crain's Chicago Business first reported. Mansueto, who handed over the reins as CEO of Morningstar in 2017, also recently bought the Chicago Fire Major League Soccer team and the Wrigley Building in Chicago.

Mansueto is Munster High School graduate who got his start in business selling Christmas trees on Hohman Avenue and 159th Street in Hammond with the sign "fine pines and awesome balsams." He went on to found Morningstar as a young stock analyst in his one-bedroom Lincoln Park apartment in 1984, and what started as a mutual fund research firm went on to become one of the world's leading investment research firms with 5,230 employees in 27 counties and more than 621,000 investments covered in a highly influential way.

He is buying the 215-room luxury hotel at 11 E. Walton Street from Walton Street Capital a year after the lender foreclosed on and took control of the property. A block from the Magnificent Mile, the 60-story hotel originally opened as The Elysian in 2019. Meant to resemble a grand Parisian hotel, it features a courtyard, colonnades and other extravagant design flourishes.

The hotel and condo tower that was designed by the Chicago architect Lucien Lagrange was purchased by the Hilton chain and turned into a Waldorf Astoria in 2012. It has won multiple awards over the years, including from Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure.

How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

