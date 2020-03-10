You are the owner of this article.
Munster native lands startup investment on top-rated 'Shark Tank'
Munster native lands startup investment on top-rated 'Shark Tank'

Munster native lands startup financing on 'Shark Tank'

Munster native Nathan Kondamuri and his Stanford University classmate Sophia Edelstein pitched the startup company they founded, Pair Eyewear, on "Shark Tank" Friday. 

A Munster native appeared on a national stage Friday before millions of viewers to pitch his startup that makes customizable eyewear for kids. And Nathan Kondamuri's appearance on the TV show "Shark Tank" paid of with a $400,000 investment.

Kondamuri, a Munster High School graduate, and his Stanford University classmate Sophia Edelstein, co-founders of Pair Eyewear, appeared before a panel of sharks that included Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake on the hit ABC show. "Shark Tank" averages about 3 million to 4 million viewers and beat out "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" as the most watched show Friday, according to Deadline.

Kondamuri, the son of Munster doctors Shaun Kondamuri and Padmaja Kondamuri, and Edelstein pulled it off and struck a financing deal with the sharks, after having prepared by watching every episode of all 11 seasons. They ended up securing the $400,000 investment they had sought.

Munster High School grad appears on Shark Tank, had already raised $3 million for eyewear startup

Munster native Nathan Kondamuri, center right, and his Stanford University classmate Sophia Edelstein pitched the startup company they founded, Pair Eyewear, on "Shark Tank" Friday. 

Cuban, O'Leary and Herjavec all passed on their pitch, citing that the company pulled in only $15,000 last month and that they did not see it as a standalone company. 

But Greiner and Lake were interested. After some negotiation, they agreed to a $400,000 investment for 10% interest in the company and a $1.50 royalty on each pair of glasses sold until the capital is recouped.

Pair Eyewear lets kids change the look of their glasses by snapping on interchangeable magnetic frames, an idea they came up with after seeing what limited options for eyewear they had as kids, a time when many feel insecure about wearing glasses. Even before appearing on "Shark Tank," the company already had raised more than $3 million in venture capital and secured national media attention from Good Morning America, CNBC, Forbes and Family Circle.

But Kondamuri said "Shark Tank" could prove the be the company's big break, and that it already has had more retail partners lined up. They hope to sell their eyewear online and at traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to both kids and adults, eventually striking deals with sports leagues, movie studios and entertainment companies to offer branded frames.

"We hope to become a household name in the glasses space," he said. "This is an exciting and fun product that lets kids express themselves through their glasses."

