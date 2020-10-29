Munster schools to stage one-act plays online

Wilbur Wright Theatre Company will produce "Hero Zero" about a war hero who inspires his little brother and "Meet the Roommates" in which an online simulator gives two friends an idea of what it will be like to live with a roommate in college.

“First, we picked one-acts because they are very easy to not only produce live on stage but also in a streamed setting," said auditorium director Ray Palasz, now in his fifth year with The Munster Theatre Company. "Secondly, because the Indiana Thespians canceled the one-act play competition this year, the middle and high school troupes each wanted to pick one show that was of competition caliber. Both 'Hero Zero' and 'They Eat Sunshine, Not Zebras' both fit that requirement. The most challenging part of working on developing theatre for streaming is the emphasis on audio. We have been working over the past few weeks on how best to capture the cleanest audio feed so that our viewers will be able to fully enjoy the shows.”