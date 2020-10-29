 Skip to main content
Munster schools to stage one-act plays online
urgent

Medea, played by freshman Chloe Sarkady, lashes out at a talk show studio audience. Penelope, portrayed by freshman Noel Navarro, looks on in "Scarlet Expectations of a Drowned Maiden and Two Greek Goddesses."

 Joseph S. Pete

Munster schools are planning to stage two evenings of one-act plays on the weekend of Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

The Munster Theatre Company will produce "They Eat Sunshine, Not Zebras" about contented grass blades faced with an intruder and "Scarlet Expectations of a Drowned Maiden and Two Greek Queens" in which classic characters appear on a modern talk show.

Wilbur Wright Theatre Company will produce "Hero Zero" about a war hero who inspires his little brother and "Meet the Roommates" in which an online simulator gives two friends an idea of what it will be like to live with a roommate in college.

“First, we picked one-acts because they are very easy to not only produce live on stage but also in a streamed setting," said auditorium director Ray Palasz, now in his fifth year with The Munster Theatre Company. "Secondly, because the Indiana Thespians canceled the one-act play competition this year, the middle and high school troupes each wanted to pick one show that was of competition caliber. Both 'Hero Zero' and 'They Eat Sunshine, Not Zebras' both fit that requirement. The most challenging part of working on developing theatre for streaming is the emphasis on audio. We have been working over the past few weeks on how best to capture the cleanest audio feed so that our viewers will be able to fully enjoy the shows.”

Actress Alyssa Sangueza, who will perform in "They Eat Sunshine, Not Zebras," said she was happy to "see everyone in person working together again."

“Working on a play is definitely analyzing your character and what makes them tick," said freshman Chloe Sarkady, who acts in "Scarlet Expectations of a Drowned Maiden and Two Greek Goddesses." "For me, this is a long process that is usually mostly done by tech week, but also continues to develop every night, even on performance nights.”

Tickets are $8 for a single performance and $15 for a group stream pass.They can be purchased at https://munaud.booktix.com

For more information, contact Palasz at rapalasz@munster.us.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

