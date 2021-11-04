Munster surgeon appears on CBS's 'The Doctors' on Friday morning

An orthopedic surgeon who practices in Munster appears on CBS's national show "The Doctors" Friday morning to talk about the growing use of robotic surgery.
Dr. Denis Nam with Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush discusses the use of robotics technology in common knee surgeries on the episode of the daytime talk show, which airs on WCIU Channel 26 at 9 a.m. Friday in the Chicago market. He is interviewed via Zoom on the Emmy Award-winning show, which is distributed across the country by CBS Media Ventures.
Nam, who splits his time performing surgeries between Chicago and Munster, tells the hosts about how state-of-the-art robotics have improved patient recovery, surgical accuracy and long-term results.
"It was pretty exciting," he said. "We did a segment on robotic knee replacement. We found a younger, more active recipient of the surgery who's just 39 years old who was also interviewed by 'The Doctors.' It was a good segment with good information. We filmed via Zoom on a split-screen while they were in their studio in Los Angeles."
Nam is usually too busy with orthopedic surgeries to get to watch the show that airs on weekdays but is very familiar with it.
"Mornings are tough for me," he said. "But I've seen a lot of the hosts on different segments. Team members and family members are excited."
He is interviewed on the show about how robotic surgery is now frequently used in knee and hip replacement surgeries, including at the Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Munster, where he sees patients.
A CT scan creates a three-dimensional model the surgeon uses to plan the surgery for a particular patient, instead of the two-dimensional X-rays that are previously used. Then a robotic arm guided by the surgeon is used to perform the procedure.
"It's an exciting technology," he said. "It's extremely accurate and we're not kind of feeling it making eyeball estimates. We're seeing bones in space in real time."
The robotic system also won't cut outside of the preprogrammed boundaries to ensure precision.
"The saw blade will shut off if it goes outside your boundaries so it doesn't encroach on soft tissues," he said. "It will shut off if it's outside the limits."
More studies need to be done but the new technology should allow patients to recover faster, he said.
"If the components are in a better position and not misaligned that should result in better balance and longevity," he said. "We're still waiting on the research over the long term, but theoretically it does make sense. They should last more with better function and better longevity."
Nam has been doing robotic surgeries since 2017 and had done about 750 procedures with the technology thus far.
"Robotics has been used for kidney surgeries and growing throughout the specialties," he said. "It's been slower to catch on with joint replacements, but device companies have come to see the benefits and are now investing heavily across the country. There's a learning curve to understand the technology that's provided to you but once you have 100 or more procedures you can use that data to show it does well with knee replacements."
Robotic surgeries are more accurate with a lower risk of soft tissue damage, which allows patients to heal faster.
"I'm very excited to introduce this technology to a broader audience," he said. "Hopefully, it will give some patients the confidence they need for joint replacement."
Nam will be too busy Friday morning to watch his segment on the show live but will likely catch it later.
"I have nine surgeries Friday," he said. "They will send us a link and it will be on the CBS website and on demand. I'm sure I will be forced by my wife to watch it."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dairy Belle, Happiness is Pets, Agave Mansion and Kali Beauty open; Marco's Pizza closes
Open
Opening soon
Coming soon
Opening soon
Closed
Grand opening celebration
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restaurant closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restau…