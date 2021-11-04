Munster surgeon appears on CBS's 'The Doctors' on Friday morning

He is interviewed on the show about how robotic surgery is now frequently used in knee and hip replacement surgeries, including at the Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Munster, where he sees patients.

A CT scan creates a three-dimensional model the surgeon uses to plan the surgery for a particular patient, instead of the two-dimensional X-rays that are previously used. Then a robotic arm guided by the surgeon is used to perform the procedure.

"It's an exciting technology," he said. "It's extremely accurate and we're not kind of feeling it making eyeball estimates. We're seeing bones in space in real time."

The robotic system also won't cut outside of the preprogrammed boundaries to ensure precision.

"The saw blade will shut off if it goes outside your boundaries so it doesn't encroach on soft tissues," he said. "It will shut off if it's outside the limits."

More studies need to be done but the new technology should allow patients to recover faster, he said.