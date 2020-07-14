Munster teens develop app that lets people report what businesses are following COVID-19 guidelines

Many people have been struggling to figure out where it's safe to go and what is safe to do during the coronavirus pandemic, often looking to friends or social media if, for instance, a particular restaurant has spaced out its tables enough.
Two teens from Munster hope to help answer those questions with a free app called Safe Shopper. They developed it with the free time they had after the state's stay-at-home order.
Jack Landmesser, a 2020 Brother Rice High School-Chicago graduate, and Sam Landmesser, an eighth-grade student, created the Safe Shopper App that lets users rate businesses on how safe they feel with the coronavirus safety protocols they observed. Readers can check out reviews to figure out where to go.
“During quarantine, our mom regularly asked friends and neighbors about the safety protocols they saw in stores where they shopped so she could decide where she felt safe going,” Sam Landmesser said. “After this became a regular topic at dinner, my brother and I thought our mom couldn’t be the only one seeking this type of information. We decided to create an app where users across the country could populate this safety information that could easily be shared with a wider community.”
The brothers had free time on their hands after baseball was canceled. So, they devised a free app that provides a mobile directory people can use to ascertain the safety of visiting stores, restaurants and offices, such as whether employees are wearing masks and customers are practicing social distancing.
Shoppers and diners share their experiences so other users can make informed decisions about where they feel comfortable going during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“We understand that determining ‘what’s safe’ is an entirely individual decision because a few safety precautions at a restaurant may make one person feel comfortable while that may not be enough for another,” said Jack Landmesser, who is headed to the University of Utah to study biomedical engineering. “We designed the app specifically to reflect ratings based on what customers observed. We believe that feeling safe is tied to what customers see while they are shopping or dining and that builds trust along with being able to read others’ reviews before choosing a business.”
The app can be downloaded at no charge from the Apple App Store. Users create a profile and then browse local business listings in the grocery, retail, dining, entertainment and personal care service categories. They can put check marks next to the safety protocols each business is observed following and add it to the app if not already listed.
For more information, visit www.safeshopperapp.com or find the Safe Shopper app on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.
