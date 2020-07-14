Munster teens develop app that lets people report what businesses are following COVID-19 guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many people have been struggling to figure out where it's safe to go and what is safe to do during the coronavirus pandemic, often looking to friends or social media if, for instance, a particular restaurant has spaced out its tables enough.

Two teens from Munster hope to help answer those questions with a free app called Safe Shopper. They developed it with the free time they had after the state's stay-at-home order.

Jack Landmesser, a 2020 Brother Rice High School-Chicago graduate, and Sam Landmesser, an eighth-grade student, created the Safe Shopper App that lets users rate businesses on how safe they feel with the coronavirus safety protocols they observed. Readers can check out reviews to figure out where to go.

“During quarantine, our mom regularly asked friends and neighbors about the safety protocols they saw in stores where they shopped so she could decide where she felt safe going,” Sam Landmesser said. “After this became a regular topic at dinner, my brother and I thought our mom couldn’t be the only one seeking this type of information. We decided to create an app where users across the country could populate this safety information that could easily be shared with a wider community.”