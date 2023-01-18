 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Munster Theatre Company's 'Wit' wins Indiana Thespians award

Munster Theatre Company’s "Wit" won an Indiana Thespians award.

Munster Theatre Company’s “Wit” recently won its second consecutive Regional title at the Indiana Thespians competition.

It got perfect scores from all three judges for its adaptation of Margaret Edison's play "Wit" in the regional contest held at Hobart High School. Munster High School Junior Clover Sarkady also was named Outstanding Lead Performer.

The play is a drama that explores mortality and the meaning of life. It was staged at the Munster High School Auditorium back in November. Performers included Sarkady, Robert Brunetti, Michael Casner, Clara Dumaresq, Delaney Craig, Josh Decker, Kyle Farnell, Jim Ferguson, Tara Gaither, Wesley Harle, Izzy Iglesias, Charlie Ilijevski, Yumna Jawad, Seamus Keegan, Will Keegan, Evvy Kikkert, Josephine Mittelberger, Pemi Ogunjimi, Lindsay Opiola, Lucas Opiola, Isidora Pavlic, Marija Pavlic, Rhiannon Shelton and Emma Starkey.

“‘Wit’ really is the result of so much ownership by our students,” said MTC director Ray Palasz. “The title was brought to me last spring as I was putting together this current season. Since the cast and crew were selected in September, everyone has given 100 percent to every detail of the show. My job as director has been one of the most fulfilling with this show because I really was able to serve as a mentor to everyone, rather than just telling everyone what to do. The students came to me with ideas, and I was able to help shape those ideas for the performance.”

Munster's performance was recognized by the state organization of the Educational Theatre Association, which is the professional theater association for theater educators as well as the honor society for middle and high school theater.

Merrillville High School came in second at the competition.

The state competition takes place in Indianapolis this weekend. Students can be selected to represent Indiana at the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University in Bloomington in June 2023.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

