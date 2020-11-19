Munster transit development district takes shape as commuter rail projects progress

The TDD, according to the preliminary map, stretches along Manor roughly from Broadmoor Avenue on the north to Fisher Street on the south, then includes the country club and industrial areas south of Fisher from the state line to Calumet Avenue.

The TDD’s Ridge Road territory goes roughly from the state line on the west to the area of the Town Hall on the east. The proposal stretches the TDD northward along Calumet Avenue to the river. The boundaries are irregular, taking in areas planners consider most likely to attract investment, and include 327 acres, meaning it will have to be trimmed to the 320-acre limit.

It includes a variety of uses, from single-family residential to retail and service businesses to light industry and distribution operations. The planners said some areas within the boundaries should be preserved and strengthened, others will be ripe for reuse, redevelopment or, in the case of vacant areas, infill development.

“There’s no single type of development we think should happen across the boundary,” Lucas said. “Communities grow at their own rates, and they grow according to their own goals.”