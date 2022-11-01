Mystery shipwreck lies just off Odgen Dunes shore

OGDEN DUNES — Record-low water levels on the Mississippi River have revealed shipwrecks, sunken ferries, railroad ferry landings, Civil War-era bullets and other long-submerged artifacts.

Northwest Indiana is home to a similar shipwreck that reveals itself only when Lake Michigan’s water level drops low enough.

The skeletal wooden remains of the Alpha Wreck in Ogden Dunes could last be seen rising up out of the beach and the shore just over a decade ago, but at least part of the ship’s hull was visible as recently as 2015.

The ghost shipwreck is believed to date back as far as the mid-1800s. There’s been speculation that it was part of the Underground Railroad or used for bootlegging during Prohibition.

“When the lake level’s low enough and the water’s calm, there appears a ghost ship. It was supposedly a timber ship in the 1850s bringing lumber from Michigan to Chicago,” said Dick Meister with the Ogden Dunes Historical Society and author of “Ogden Dunes” and “The Battle to Save the Beach.”

“It was supposedly used by the Underground Railroad to take freed slaves into northern Michigan and then Canada. It would pick up the runaway slaves, get them out of Indiana and get them to Michigan. We can’t document it. But that’s the lore.”

The Briggs Project Team, a group of local archeologists with the Underwater Archeological Society of Chicago, studied the possibility that the 90-by-21-foot ship was once used to ferry runaway slaves to freedom. The maritime legend is that the ship’s role in the Underground Railroad ultimately led to it being sunk on the beach in Ogden Dunes near the mouth of the East Arm of the Little Calumet River.

“The story is that the ship stopped and that slave bounty hunters attacked the ship and burned it,” Meister said. “As a result, when the lake level is low, you can see the remains right on the shoreline.”

Pieces of the shipwreck have been washing ashore for years. The Ogden Dunes Historical Society has been collecting beams, lumber and other pieces of the ship that washed up on shore.

“What happens when it is low, ice builds up and the ship is torn apart,” he said. “The ice builds up around it and expands, so we have a lot of the pieces of the ship.”

People from town find wood, nails and remnants from the schooner on the beach and turn them over to the historical society, which has been storing them and preserving them in the Hour Glass Museum. Some pieces ended up in the Indiana State Museum.

“Especially when the water level is low, people are interested in it,” Meister said. “Two years ago I was contacted by somebody in London doing a documentary on the Underground Railroad. They wanted to film the ship. I contacted them and said the water level is high so you’re not going to see anything.”

Studies have confirmed that the ship dates to the mid-19th century. But there are many unknowns, such as its name, owner and captain, as well as why it wrecked.

“There’s still a bunch in the lake,” said Rick Collins with the Ogden Dunes Historical Society. “It disappears and reappears. The boat’s skeleton is in the sand. As the lake recedes you see more of it. It seems the waves beat that skeleton a little bit and then pieces break off.”

It’s been a subject of interest and speculation for nearly a century.

“Perhaps boats stopped here for trading purposes also. One boat stopped, it is certain. For now, if the beach is just right and if the waves have been in an accommodating mood during the preceding winter, the top outline of the hull of an old boat can be seen,” the Valparaiso The Vidette-Messenger wrote in 1936.

“This is not always visible; Nature has to be on your side if you are fortunate enough to be one of the few who have seen it. I have seen it; I know it’s there, but you will have to weave your own sea-faring yarn about it, for there can be no material found on the subject. Such a sailor’s story is not hard to imagine if you visit the place on a windy November night when the waves are dashing a frenzy of foam over the heavy timbered outline of the hull. Nature has covered it up in the last few years, but as before she may, in one of her prankish moods, uncover it again and set us all to weaving stories anew.”

Much more of it was likely visible in the 1930s before it eroded in the elements.

“Most of it’s not just covered by water, it’s covered by sand,” Meister said. “But as the lake volume goes down, the sand pulls away from it.”

It’s not visible very often. In 2006, the shipwreck became visible for the first time since the 1980s.

Lore has long circulated around town about the ship that pops up every decade or so, only to return to the watery depths.

“There’s the possibility it was bringing whiskey from Canada,” said Karl Krizmanic with the Ogden Dunes Historical Society. “The feds chased it down and it ran ashore.”

A third story is that it got caught up in a storm and the crew couldn’t get it out, Collins said. Rather than let it run aground and get completely destroyed, they led it in.

“The bow is facing out. The stern is up on shore,” he said. “Normally if you see something wash ashore, it’s sideways. If you go out there and throw a stick into the water, when it washes back, it’s going to be sideways. This is pointed out. They could have been trying to keep it from breaking up. It did come ashore, but it stayed whole for a long while.”

The historical society has been preserving remnants of the shipwreck for at least 15 to 20 years. They believe homeowners along the lake probably found and kept pieces over the years.

“We have at various times shown it, but there’s not much to see,” Meister said. “We have photos. We have some other things we bring out. Ideally, if the state of Indiana got involved, it could be re-created. Ideally, if we had the money, we could make a model of it.”

The Hour Glass Museum doesn’t have enough parts of it to erect a full skeleton to display, Krismanic said. But it hopes to document more of the history.

“There’s a story about the river,” Krizmanic said. “People would come from Canada and go down this river. There is a chimney on Stagecoach Road and there is a barn with a basement that leads to the canal, so the boat would go to that basement for the bootlegging.”

There’s been a lot of interest in it over the years. But the backstory could be more prosaic than some of the lore.

“What does someone do with an old car they don’t want?” Meister said. “One hundred and fifty years ago, if you had a ship you didn’t want, you would just leave it. That’s one theory.”

“They didn’t want to pay dock fees,” Krismanic joked.