Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill planning grand opening in Schererville's Shops on Main

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill will soon celebrate its grand opening at Shops on Main in Schererville.

The first 50 guests in line at the fast-casual restaurant at 79 U.S. 41 on Jan. 18 will eat for free. The grand opening will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Schererville Chamber of Commerce and members of the Town Council scheduled to attend.

“We’re so excited to officially welcome in the community for our grand opening and celebrate Middle Eastern food and culture,” said owner and operator Kam Patel. “We can’t wait for everyone to discover, delight and share Naf Naf’s authentic handmade dishes with family and friends as we celebrate our big debut in Schererville."

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Naf Naf is a rapidly growing chain with many locations in Chicago. Using Old World recipes, it specializes in pita sandwiches and customizable bowls with bases like salad greens, couscous, basmati rice, hummus and Baba Ghanoush. They're topped with proteins like chicken shawarma, Middle Eastern steak or crispy chicken schnitzel and the customer's choice of sauces and toppings like pickles, purple cabbage, sumac onions and tomato cucumber salad.



It roasts its shawarma on a vertical spit, bakes its pita bread in the store and freshly grounds its falafel. The quick-service restaurant, where customers order on a Chipotle-like assembly line to choose exactly what ingredients they want, aims to cater to the culinarily adventurous.

The Chicago-based chain aims to have 40 locations nationwide by the end of the year. The Schererville restaurant is just its third location in Indiana.

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is open daily in Schererville from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com or call 219-227-8153.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

