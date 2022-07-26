NAI Hiffman hired to market Lake Medical Center

NAI Hiffman was retained by CA Health & Science Trust to market the Lake Medical Center in Munster.

Chicago-based CA Health & Science Trust, which manages 410,000 square feet of rentable space in seven medical office buildings, acquired the 120,000-square-foot medical office building at 9200 Calumet Ave. for an undisclosed sum. It's located across from the 458-bed Community Hospital.

The private real estate investment trust retained Oakbrook Terrace-based NAI Hiffman to market the property to prospective tenants.

“We are pleased to engage in this strategic partnership with NAI Hiffman to market the strong desirability of our Munster property for medical tenants,” said Loriann Duffy, senior vice president of property management for CAHST. “Since acquiring the complex in September 2021 and making substantial investments in upgrading the quality of the campus, we have seen significant interest from prospective tenants, which underscores the continued demand for CAHST’s high-quality medical office facilities. We look forward to working with NAI Hiffman to continue the momentum we have built in making the Lake Medical Campus the premier location in the market for outpatient medical care.”

Lake Medical Center has ambulatory surgery centers affiliated with United Surgical Partners International and Tenet Health. Rush University Medical Center also signed a lease there, where it expects to open early next year.

Current tenants include Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, Community Hospital Therapy Services, Dermio Dermatology, Great Lakes Surgical Suites and DaVita.

Tenants can lease between 659 to 8,278 square feet of space. They share lobby space and common areas.

Vacant land next door could accommodate another 40,000-square-foot build-to-suit medical office building in the future.

“A growing number of health care providers have identified Northwest Indiana as a vibrant market for delivering services, creating a critical mass of large provider investment in the area,” said Brian Edgerton, senior vice president of the health care services team at NAI Hiffman. “Proximity to nearby hospitals and I-94, combined with a continued influx of specialty service lines from Chicago-based systems like Rush University Medical Center, make Munster an ideal location for regional patient access.”

For more information, visit naihiffman.com.