National Association of Manufacturers calls for end of Capitol violence

The National Association of Manufacturers called for an end to the violence at the U.S. Capitol and encouraged Vice President Mike Pence to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office in a statement unprecedented for a trade association that works with both parties to advance its industry's interests.
National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons condemned the unrest that descended on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, describing it as sedition by armed thugs. The association is one of the largest and most influential business groups representing the manufacturing industry.
“Armed violent protesters who support the baseless claim by outgoing President Trump that he somehow won an election that he overwhelmingly lost have stormed the U.S. Capitol today, attacking police officers and first responders because Trump refused to accept defeat in a free and fair election," Timmons said in a statement.
"Throughout this whole disgusting episode, Trump has been cheered on by members of his own party, adding fuel to the distrust that has inflamed violent anger. This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous. This is sedition and should be treated as such. The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy.
"Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."
The trade group represents more than 14,000 manufacturing companies in all 50 states, working to further the financial interests of the sector that employs more than 12.1 million people and contributes $2.35 trillion to the economy. It organizes annual Manufacturing Day events in Northwest Indiana and across the country, in which schoolchildren and the public visit local factories to learn about manufacturing careers.
The trade group traditionally only stakes positions on policy issues that would affect manufacturing companies, focusing on an narrow agenda of business interests, but took a much stronger stance Wednesday.
“This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend. Across America today, millions of manufacturing workers are helping our nation fight the deadly pandemic that has already taken hundreds of thousands of lives," Timmons said. "We are trying to rebuild an economy and save and rebuild lives. But none of that will matter if our leaders refuse to fend off this attack on America and our democracy — because our very system of government, which underpins our very way of life, will crumble.”