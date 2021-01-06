National Association of Manufacturers calls for end of Capitol violence

"Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."

The trade group represents more than 14,000 manufacturing companies in all 50 states, working to further the financial interests of the sector that employs more than 12.1 million people and contributes $2.35 trillion to the economy. It organizes annual Manufacturing Day events in Northwest Indiana and across the country, in which schoolchildren and the public visit local factories to learn about manufacturing careers.

The trade group traditionally only stakes positions on policy issues that would affect manufacturing companies, focusing on an narrow agenda of business interests, but took a much stronger stance Wednesday.