The National Institutes of Health provided $369 million in funding to Indiana last year, according to a report published by the advocacy coalition United for Medical Research.

NIH awarded 789 grants to Indiana institutions, including Indiana University, Purdue University, IUPUI and Butler University, according to UMR, which is made up of research institutions, private industry and health-related groups that advocate for higher NIH funding.

It's estimated the funding had an economic impact of $1.02 million, supporting 6,594 jobs.

“The NIH sits at the center of the biomedical innovation ecosystem in the U.S., fueling innovation that keeps us healthy and globally competitive,” said UMR President Chris Austin. “NIH research funding also has an immediate impact on our local and national economies by supporting jobs and economic activity. Every dollar invested in the NIH has an exponential effect.”

About 80% of the budget goes to grants that fund medical research. Last year, the National Institute of Health supplied $36.68 billion to researchers across the country.

It estimates it supported 568,585 jobs and generated $96.84 billion in economic activity nationwide last year, according to the UMR report. That's an estimated $2.64 of economic activity for every $1 of research funding.

“Medical research is about saving and improving lives, and when you couple that with the proven economic return on investment of NIH research funding to every U.S. state, strong funding for the National Institutes of Health should be a top priority for every member of Congress,” Austin said. “We look forward to working with the 118th Congress to ensure that funding for medical research remains a top priority.”

A $38 million grant went to the statewide Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute. It will help fund the research enterprise for the next seven years.

The institute is a collaboration between Indiana University, Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame and the Regenstrief Institute. It's produced more than 4,100 scientific papers since 2008, including on mobile stress interventions to breast cancer, microrobot devices that remove brain hemorrhages from strokes, a drug delivery system to restore damaged stem cells and a mobile app to monitor premature babies.

“As one of the nation's premier research universities, IU has world-class researchers who drive innovation,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “The Indiana CTSI collaboration will continue to play a pivotal role in transforming and growing our statewide research ecosystem.”

The initiative hopes to innovate, put evidence into practice and advance health equity over the next seven years. It also wants to harmonize health system data via informatics.

“The Indiana CTSI has helped Purdue biomedical engineers test new devices and make bold advancements in clinical and translational research to bring these technologies to patients,” Purdue University President Mung Chiang said. “We look forward to many more years of collaboration with our colleagues at the Indiana CTSI, Indiana University and Notre Dame. And Purdue University is committed to expanding the scale and impact of our biomedical and health care discoveries.”

It's pursuing projects like All IN for Health, which will encourage the public to take part in research to improve health in the state.

“Through the Indiana CTSI, Notre Dame is able to bring many of its research strengths — fighting rare diseases, promoting global health, preventing lead poisoning and more — to the service of healthcare systems and community health partners throughout our state," said Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins. “We are grateful for the NIH’s continued support of the Indiana CTSI, which enables Notre Dame faculty members to identify shared research interests and opportunities for collaborative projects with fellow researchers at Purdue and Indiana University.”

It also will look to help the Indiana Biobank procure specimens and develop a recruitment concierge service to help get more diverse participants in medical studies.

“We are committed to the Indiana CTSI and working together to build upon our institutional strengths, leverage our respective unique capabilities, and collaborate to accelerate discoveries relating to health and wellness,” said Rachel Patzer, the incoming president and CEO of the Regenstrief Institute. “As a society, we invest in health care research with an expectation of the benefits we gain from it. I believe by harnessing the existing strengths of the CTSI and its partners we can improve not only health care, but ultimately the health of patients and populations.”