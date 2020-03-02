National Mascot Hall of Fame finishes sixth in USA Today 10Best voting

Whiting's new National Mascot Hall of Fame finished sixth in voting for a USA Today 10Best Travel Award for Best New Museum in North America.
The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, billed as the "first museum in the world dedicated to the art of comedy in the United States," took home top honors.
The Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur, Alabama, the Carolina Music Museum in Greenville, South Carolina, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, and the National Nordic Museum in Seattle also placed ahead of the museum at 1851 Front St. near the Whiting lakefront.
The National Mascot Hall of Fame showcases sports mascots like Phillie Phanatic, the Phoenix Suns Gorilla, Mr. Met, the Jazz Bear, Ohio State University's Brutus, Benny the Bull and Tommy Hawk. It was one of 20 nominees for Best New Museum, ultimately placing ahead of 14 of them.
"2019 saw the opening of the Mascot Hall of Fame in Indiana, a new museum 'celebrating the unsung heroes of sports and communities,'" USA Today said. "This kid-friendly space includes a t-shirt shooter, sports court and interactive playground area, hands-on Science of Silliness Lab and a Build-A-Mascot Workshop from Build-A-Bear."
The public was given the opportunity to vote online once per day for their favorite new museum during the contest.
The National Mascot Hall of Fame placed ahead of other prominent new attractions like the Museum at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans and Statute of Liberty Museum in New York City.
Despite the accolade, the National Mascot Hall of Fame — which had previously existed as an online hall of fame recognizing professional and collegiate mascots — drew only about 30,000 paying visitors its first year, far less than the 55,000 that had been forecast, Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said recently.
National Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Director Orestes Hernandez recently resigned and the city is now looking at options with an eye toward boosting attendance with the goal of making the museum self-sustaining over the long term.