National Park program teaches about beavers
A beaver swims in the Grant Street Marsh in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

An upcoming Indiana Dunes National Park program will give people something to chew on.

Park rangers will teach a "Busy Beavers" class at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Paul Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 N. Lake St., just south of the Lake Michigan shoreline in Gary's Miller neighborhood. People can learn about the swimming rodent known for building dams with lodges where they reside and having to constantly gnaw so their teeth don't grow too long.

"Whether you love them or hate them, few other mammals are as active as the American beaver," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "Hunted for their dense fur to be made into stylish top hats, the American beaver disappeared from Indiana about 100 years ago. However, in recent years, the beaver has made a dramatic comeback and signs of beavers can now be found throughout Indiana Dunes National Park."

A short indoor class will teach visitors about the largest rodent in North America, which is plentiful in the Indiana Dunes National Park's rivers, lagoons and other waterways.

It's free and open to the public. The program concludes with a ranger-led hike into the forest, where beavers have been known to gnaw trees near the Grand Calumet River and Miller Lagoon.

"Then hike into Miller Woods with the ranger to find beaver lodges, chews, and pathways," the National Park Service said in a press release. "Afterwards, children of all ages are invited to do a free, beaver-related craft project in the Douglas Center."

For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit the website at  nps.gov/indu.

