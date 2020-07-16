You are the owner of this article.
National Retail Federation calls for stores to require masks nationwide
A customer wears a mask while shopping at a grocery store in Palatine, Illinois, in April.

 Associated Press

The National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, is calling on stores nationwide to require masks to try to get control over the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Starbucks, Menard's, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Apple, Costco and many other retailers now or will soon require customers to wear masks or face coverings, which doctors have recommended as a way to stop the spread of the highly contagious cornoavirus that has killed more than 138,000 Americans in a matter of months.

"The health and safety of associates and customers is retailers' number one priority, and wearing a face covering or mask is scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the National Retail Federation said in a statement. "Since the onset of the pandemic, retailers of all sizes have been on the front lines safely serving customers and supporting their communities. Stores are private businesses that can adopt policies permitted by law for the health and safety of their associates and their customers. Shopping in a store is a privilege, not a right. If a customer refuses to adhere to store policies, they are putting employees and other customers at undue risk."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and other industry groups have called for a national mask standard implemented locally.

"Retailers are protecting the health and safety of communities they serve,"  the National Retail Federation said in a statement. "Our elected leaders need to set politics aside and follow their example."

The Washington, D.C.-based National Retail Federation represents the retail sector that contributes $3.9 trillion to the annual Gross Domestic Product and is the nation's leading private-sector employer, supporting 52 million working Americans, or one in four U.S. jobs.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

