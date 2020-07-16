National Retail Federation calls for stores to require masks nationwide

Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Starbucks, Menard's, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Apple, Costco and many other retailers now or will soon require customers to wear masks or face coverings, which doctors have recommended as a way to stop the spread of the highly contagious cornoavirus that has killed more than 138,000 Americans in a matter of months.

"The health and safety of associates and customers is retailers' number one priority, and wearing a face covering or mask is scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the National Retail Federation said in a statement. "Since the onset of the pandemic, retailers of all sizes have been on the front lines safely serving customers and supporting their communities. Stores are private businesses that can adopt policies permitted by law for the health and safety of their associates and their customers. Shopping in a store is a privilege, not a right. If a customer refuses to adhere to store policies, they are putting employees and other customers at undue risk."