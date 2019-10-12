Nations Restaurant to open for private events in downtown Gary despite plan to tear block down

GARY — Foody's Restaurant owner John Allen plans to start hosting private events soon at Nations Restaurant and Bar, on a downtown block the Gary Housing Authority wants to raze to make way for a redevelopment project.
Allen plans to host a private event at the 6,000-square-foot, 200-seat sit-down restaurant on Oct. 19. He's looking for a catering company to provide food because the Gary Health Department has not done a kitchen inspection, which has delayed his plans to open to the public, possibly indefinitely.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said the city had no plans to do an inspection as it was deferring to the wishes of the new owner of the property, the Gary Housing Authority.
Allen has extensively renovated the former eye doctor's office at 624 Broadway that has sat empty for at least 25 years. He said he secured a liquor license and passed every other required inspection, including of the electrical and plumbing.
But the Gary Housing Authority board voted last month to seize his building, along with the entire block, through eminent domain to make way for a mixed-use redevelopment project that would be done in tandem with a private developer. No details about the city block-long project, such as how many units, stories or square feet, have been released.
No timeline has been announced for the project, which is supposed to complement the new Broadway Lofts 38-unit housing project for seniors and middle-income residents that's planned across the street.
Allen is gearing up to bring his supporters to a second public hearing at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in the second-floor meeting room of the Genesis Towers at 578 Broadway, during which the board will consider how much to compensate him for the property.
"I don't know what they're doing," he said. "I don't know if they plan to demolish the building in the middle of the night."
Gary has suffered from a lack of restaurants, especially non-fast food options that serve healthier fare, in recent years. Acclaimed artist Theaster Gates and Bloomberg Philanthropies opened ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen in downtown Gary a few years ago expressly to train new restaurant owners in a city of 80,000 people that only had 33 eateries.