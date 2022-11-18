Naturally Jack's pet bakery celebrates legacy of beloved dog with all-natural treats

HIGHLAND — Every day, Ellie the golden retriever and her owner take a walk through downtown Highland.

Every day, Ellie turns the corner, stops in front of the door of the new Naturally Jack's pet bakery and waits for someone to hold the door open for her. She comes in and gets her treat, and her owner gets one to take home.

"We go, 'Oh, it's pretty Ellie,'" owner Mary Kellams said. "We make a big deal of it. She's just phenomenal and knows she's going to get a treat."

Kellams opened Naturally Jack's at 2843 Highway Ave. in downtown Highland earlier this month with the help of her business partner Betty Rankin. The all-natural pet bakery makes healthy treats with simple ingredients and no preservatives to honor her beloved dog Jack, who died in 2015.

She loved the big, fluffy, white Samoyed.

"He got real sick," she said. "He had a bad thyroid and was diabetic. He was everything to us. We lost him on our living room floor, where he passed away in familiar surroundings. We were totally heartbroken."

Then in May 2016, she was missing her dog and thinking about how she could keep Jack's memory alive. She thought he might have been able to live longer if he had a better diet. So she started making healthier dog treats.

"I made them with ingredients you can pronounce, ingredients without chemicals, human-grade food," she said. "Dogs want your food, so I made it as close to your food as possible."

She, for instance, made a blueberry waffle with just flour, eggs, water and blueberries.

"I try to keep everything very minimal," she said. "My motto is, 'If you can't read it don't feed it.'"

The treats contain no salt or sugar.

"I see dog treats with frosting that look great, but I could never feed that to Jack because he was diabetic," she said. "It's just yucky sugar and not good for the dog."

She started selling dog treats at local markets where they took off in popularity. Then her best friend from Texas returned home after 30 years and offered to help with the business.

"We were getting bigger and bigger and bigger," she said. "We decided we'll start to look at brick-and-mortar."

The Highland native now lives in Munster and wanted to open something in her hometown, finding a site downtown.

Naturally Jack's makes treats like Wuffles, Pupcakes, Pup Tarts and the Fat Elvis, which combines peanut butter, honey, bacon and bananas — all the things Elvis liked.

"I started small by myself," she said. "As my clientele grew, what they wanted grew. I have more than 80 recipes."

She makes biscotti, cakes and birthday boxes for dogs. Naturally Jack's does special orders, making custom cakes for any occasion. "Got You Day" cakes to commemorate the day people adopted their dogs have proven especially popular.

Her dog Austin gets to try out all her recipes.

"We know dogs love certain ingredients like peanut butter, so I start with those and basic baking ingredients like flour, eggs and baking powder," she said. "Then I try adding something like bacon or sweet potatoes or pumpkins. We don't use any sugar. We sweeten some with honey from Earthling Bee Company in Griffith. I just add to it and sometimes put them in a mold so they look like squirrels, which dogs love. I plan to embark on offering turkey treats for Thanksgiving and candy canes for Christmas with all-natural fruit coloring. We don't use any preservatives."

The products have a shelf life of about two weeks since they contain no salt or other preservatives.

Upon request, she also started making treats for cats, like salmon muffins and tuna catfish muffins.

"Cats are so darn finicky," she said. "Sometimes they'll gobble them up. Sometimes they'll knock them around and play with them. I had 22 cats at one time and know what they like, though. If you opened a can of pumpkin, they would go crazy and lick it right out of the can. Dogs love everything."

Dogs are welcome in the store, where they can get free samples.

"Handing a dog a treat makes them so happy," she said. "Jack would be so happy. Thinking of Jack just brings tears to my eyes."

The store is known for its Doggie Buffet and Doggie Dozen, in which people can buy 13 treats for $10.

The treats have proven popular with many mutts.

"People tell us their dogs know our bags," she said. "They know it has the treats in them. They're just white bags. One dog jumped on the table and ate every single one of them. It's a good feeling. I love making something that makes a dog so happy that they're begging for it. It makes my heart so happy. It makes me love Jack that much more."

The store typically has 40 different types of treats at any given time, rotating through different varieties. Treats that don't sell get pulled.

The store also has Naturally Jack's T-shirts and mugs. The Animal Rescue Squad in Highland is selling toys and blankets for cats and dogs there to raise money to help abused animals.

"The love of animals drives many people to check it out," she said. "We get a lot of repeat customers. We meet a lot of new people that are tired of feeding their pets crap from the grocery store. They want more natural food, human-grade food. It's more common for dogs to have cancer, diabetes and thyroid problems now so people want to feed their dogs healthier."

Customers have come from as far as Peotone, Beecher, Lowell and Valparaiso.

"People are more health-conscious like if they have overweight dogs," she said. "This is all-natural and no preservatives. It's a good alternative to feed our dogs."

She hopes it honors the memory of Jack.

"He was a giant fluffy cloud, a giant marshmallow," she said. "He was a great dog, just a big, old 160-pound loveliness of a dog. In my last breath, I'll declare my love for that dog. I had the best dog in the world and no one can tell me any different. He was just sheer loveliness. He was like a third son."

Naturally Jack's is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 219-588-5556 or find the business on Facebook.