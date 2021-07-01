Near-record amount of travelers expected to hit the road this Fourth of July weekend

AAA projects Chicago will be the sixth most popular destination, preceded only by Orlando, Anaheim, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle, though a ton of people in the Chicago metropolitan area also will be headed out of town. Traffic congestion on Chicago Interstate 90, between West Roosevelt Road to Interstate 294 is expected to be among the worst in the country, especially between 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.

“With travelers eager to hit the road this summer, we’re expecting nationwide traffic volumes to increase about 15% over normal this holiday weekend. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays,” says Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst with INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday mid-day.”

Travelers should expect higher prices. AAA expects that mid-range hotel prices have increased by as much as 35% while car rental rates have shot up 86% year-over-year.

GasBuddy.com expects the average price of gas will be $3.11 per gallon nationally on Sunday, the highest since 2014 and about 43% higher than last year's price of $2.18 per gallon during the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic.