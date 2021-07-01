Near-record amount of travelers expected to hit the road this Fourth of July weekend

After everyone was cooped up, and popular destinations were closed or restricted in capacity, for much of the coronavirus pandemic, people are expected to hit the road in near-record numbers this Fourth of July weekend.
AAA forecasts more than 47.7 million Americans will make at least one road trip over the holiday weekend. That's up 40% compared to 2020 and down just 2.5% compared to the previous record set in 2019, making it likely that travel volumes this Independence Day weekend will not just return to pre-pandemic levels but also be the second-highest of all time.
Indiana is gearing up for a significant amount of travel this weekend. An estimated 1 million Hoosiers are expected to travel, up 4% from 2019.
"From fireworks at Indiana State Parks and lakes to parades and festivities in our cities and towns, the Fourth of July is a busy travel time in Indiana," Visit Indiana spokesman Kyle Johnson said. "Highlights include the Madison Regatta, the 191st Pekin Fourth of July Celebration and the Stars and Stripes Celebration in Lafayette. Hoosiers and out-of-state travelers will be hitting the roads to visit with family and friends and celebrate America's independence."
A surge in visitors is expected at the Indiana Dunes, so get there earlier if planning a trip to the beach.
"The Independence Day holiday is usually our busiest time of the year for visitation," said Bruce Rowe, National Park Service supervisory ranger. "If we get good weather, our smaller beach area parking lots will be full by 8:30 a.m. and our 600-car West Beach lot is full by about 10 a.m."
Rowe recommend that visitors check the beach parking phone line at 219-395-1003, for updates on available parking. Latecomers may have to trek a little farther to the sandy shore or settle for the inland trails.
"Even when the beach lots are full, we should still have parking available at our non-beach trailhead lots," Rowe said. "The Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm area is a good alternative for visitors when all the beach lots are full. This historic area has picnic shelters, wooded hiking trails and a historic farm with farm animals."
About 91% of travel this holiday weekend is expected to be by car, despite the highest gas prices in seven years.
“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Debbie Haas, AAA vice president of travel. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kickoff of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day.”
More than 43.6 million people are projected to travel via car to Fourth of July weekend getaways, about 5% more than the previous all-time record in 2019, according to AAA.
“Road trips provide a sense of freedom and more control over the duration of your trip,” AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart said. “Even more expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel.”
AAA projects Chicago will be the sixth most popular destination, preceded only by Orlando, Anaheim, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle, though a ton of people in the Chicago metropolitan area also will be headed out of town. Traffic congestion on Chicago Interstate 90, between West Roosevelt Road to Interstate 294 is expected to be among the worst in the country, especially between 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.
“With travelers eager to hit the road this summer, we’re expecting nationwide traffic volumes to increase about 15% over normal this holiday weekend. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays,” says Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst with INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday mid-day.”
Travelers should expect higher prices. AAA expects that mid-range hotel prices have increased by as much as 35% while car rental rates have shot up 86% year-over-year.
GasBuddy.com expects the average price of gas will be $3.11 per gallon nationally on Sunday, the highest since 2014 and about 43% higher than last year's price of $2.18 per gallon during the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the economic recovery from COVID continuing, gasoline demand has been very strong. Amidst lower oil production as oil companies struggle to raise output, gas prices have been higher this summer than in the past few years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, once market forces begin to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall and over time, oil production will again rise, helping bring gas prices down to earth as soon as this fall, but the road may remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us.”
Demand for gas is strong with 74% of people planning to take at least two road trips this summer, according to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey.
People have been eager to get back out and will likely do so this weekend in droves, said Jack Arnett, the executive director of Visit Michigan City LaPorte.
"Everybody's looking forward to getting back to normalcy and the weather looks like it's going to hold," he said. "It's going to be good for the economy. We're excited for the Fourth of July weekend. We've got the parades and fireworks and the Indiana Dunes. We know since that National Park designation people are streaming to the dunes."
Visit Michigan City LaPorte is expecting a busy summer season, with its nationally televised Great Lakes Grand Prix speedboat race that draws 150,000 visitors to Lake Michigan in August and AquaX jet ski races in Washington Park and Stone Lake in LaPorte this month.
"The Fourth of July is just the start of some great events this summer," he said. "We're looking forward to some really fun times, some great times."