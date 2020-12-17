Nearly 50 firms seek help; 8 receive funding

“That board has to step up to the plate and get some of that funding out to the community,” she said.

Przybylinski said he is encouraging the city’s Redevelopment Commission to help replace “antiquated, outdated, subpar” playground equipment at Washington Park’s Fedders Alley. The equipment there isn’t ADA-compliant.

“Some of that equipment is over 40 years old. I remember using some of those swings when I was a kid,” he said.

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said the city’s website needs to be updated to restore information that isn’t easily found online. Ward maps aren’t live, and information about façade grants and others aren’t available online. “Now with this new website, all those documents have vanished,” she said.

“This is what new residents, businesses and people looking to invest in Michigan City are looking for,” Zygas said. “We should be able to get permits, business licenses and things like that by clicking online.”

Deuitch said the Fire Merit Commission met in person because they haven’t figured out how to use videoconferencing software like Zoom. The city needs to do a workshop with boards and commissions to help them do business online, she said.