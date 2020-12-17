Nearly 50 firms seek help; 8 receive funding

MICHIGAN CITY — Nearly 50 businesses applied for funding through the city’s Fighting Chance Fund for COVID-19 relief, but only eight received grants.
The program had $150,000 set aside, but only $36,216 was distributed to reimburse the businesses for their qualifying expenses.
Many of the businesses didn’t fill out the application properly or on time, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said Tuesday.
“I wish we could have gotten more because it was a good program,” said Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st.
The fund was conceived as a way to encourage business owners to invest in their businesses despite the pandemic’s effect on the economy. Businesses that received other federal assistance for that purpose didn’t qualify.
Five businesses didn’t qualify because of the way the ordinance was written, said Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at large.
“Don’t be discouraged. We’re going to find other ways to help you,” she said. “We want to see you here; we don’t want you to leave.”
Deuitch said she is reaching out to the urban enterprise zone board, which hasn’t met since March. The enterprise zone has grant money available for homeowners and businesses within the district.
“That board has to step up to the plate and get some of that funding out to the community,” she said.
Przybylinski said he is encouraging the city’s Redevelopment Commission to help replace “antiquated, outdated, subpar” playground equipment at Washington Park’s Fedders Alley. The equipment there isn’t ADA-compliant.
“Some of that equipment is over 40 years old. I remember using some of those swings when I was a kid,” he said.
Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said the city’s website needs to be updated to restore information that isn’t easily found online. Ward maps aren’t live, and information about façade grants and others aren’t available online. “Now with this new website, all those documents have vanished,” she said.
“This is what new residents, businesses and people looking to invest in Michigan City are looking for,” Zygas said. “We should be able to get permits, business licenses and things like that by clicking online.”
Deuitch said the Fire Merit Commission met in person because they haven’t figured out how to use videoconferencing software like Zoom. The city needs to do a workshop with boards and commissions to help them do business online, she said.
“I think we’re going to be in this mode for another six months, give or take,” because of the pandemic, Deuitch said.
The whole city needs technology training, said Councilman Michael Mack, D-3rd.
