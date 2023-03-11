Nearly 80% of hotels are suffering from staffing shortages, leading more hoteliers to offer incentives to potential hires.

The Washington D.C.-based American Hotel & Lodging Association found 71% of hotels are looking to fill vacancies by increasing wages. About 64% are offering more flexible schedules while 33% are expanding benefits.

Average hotel wages now stand at $23 per hour after rising faster than average wages in the general economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel business is big in Northwest Indiana given its proximity to Chicago, major interstates and attractions like the Indiana Dunes National Park. Northwest Indiana is home to 7,500 hotel rooms, including more than 4,300 in Lake County, according to the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

About 81% of those surveyed said they couldn't fill vacancies with higher wages and other sweeteners, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association. About 79% of hotels said they have a staffing shortage, which is severe in 22% of cases.

Housekeeping has been the most critical staffing issue for most hotels. About 43% rank it as their top hiring need.

The staffing situation has improved since September when 87% of hoteliers surveyed said they were short-staffed, 36% severely so, the American Hotel & Lodging Association found.

Most hotels are attempting to fill about seven vacant positions, down from 10 last fall.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates hotel employment is down by more than 250,000 jobs as compared to the pre-pandemic level in February 2020. An estimated 100,000 hotel jobs are currently being advertised as open.

“Recruiting enough workers continues to be the top challenge for many hoteliers, and this is leading to historic career opportunities for hotel employees,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “AHLA and the AHLA Foundation are working tirelessly to grow the industry’s talent pipeline and retain workers through innovative events like National Hotel Employee Day and compelling ad campaigns like ‘A Place to Stay,’ but there is still more to be done. We need Congress to help address workforce shortages with bipartisan solutions to incorporate more immigrants into the American economy.”