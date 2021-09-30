Nearly-century-old bank tower to bring downtown-style apartments: 'It will be pretty spectacular'

It will be turned into a coworking space that can be accessed 24/7 with retail that could include a cafe and a bank brand. About 2,500 square feet to 3,500 square feet will be turned into service retail "mostly as an amenity to the residents."

"We think we can get this cleaned up and save pretty much everything," Babcock said. "We'll probably add conference rooms and telephone rooms in various places. But most of this will just be a big coworking space with high-speed internet, coffee and all the amenities. We may actually open it up to some public uses like if the city of Hammond wants to use it."

NWI Development Group also is considering a data colocation center and possible speakeasy for special events in the basement, where there's a vault with a massive door to provide historic ambiance. The basement will, however, require extensive cleaning and renovation, as it flooded after the utilities were cut off when First Midwest moved out.

"These safety deposit boxes are all rusted. I don't know if we can save it all but we're going to try," Schachtman said while surveying the vault. "The good news is this is all hearty metal, so we may be able to. We just have to get a lot of rust off."