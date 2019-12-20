Nearly 40% of people have had e-commerce packages stolen

As more Americans opt to shop online from the comfort of their homes, package theft by "porch pirates" is becoming more common.
Earlier this week, Highland police arrested two men who allegedly stole multiple packages from homes in a string of thefts in Highland and Munster, but were recorded on a Ring doorbell and security camera system and tracked down with the help of tips from the public.
Nearly 40% of consumers nationwide have been victims of package theft, and Hoosiers are the 26th most at-risk nationally, according to a new study by Security.org.
The home security system website determined Indiana was 26th nationwide with 1,733.8 larceny thefts per 100,000 residents. In the Hoosier state, larceny from buildings was the third most common, accounting for 10.6% of all larceny thefts, the study found. Stealing from vehicles was number one and shoplifting number two.
For those looking to protect their online purchases, Security.org recommends various prevention strategies, including installing doorbell cameras, installing outdoor cameras, having packages sent to another address, getting a security system, giving the letter carrier a key, scheduling deliveries only when someone is home, getting packages sent to the workplace or using an Amazon locker.
The crime of porch pilfering is expected to get more common as the package delivery industry grows. Online shopping is projected to grow 13% nationwide this month to $136 billion, according to the Security.org report. The industry has grown by nearly 5% every year since 2014 and now employs more than one million people across the country.
