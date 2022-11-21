Needy flock to turkey giveaways in LaPorte, Michigan City

LAPORTE — One thousand turkeys were given away Monday in Michigan City and LaPorte.

The frozen turkeys from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were distributed by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, with help from members of the Michigan City-based organization and volunteers.

People in 50 or more vehicles were waiting at each site when the drive-thru event began at 9 a.m. at Marquette Mall and 12:30 p.m. at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds.

No turkeys were left at either location when the two-hour giveaways concluded.

Dyana Karaff of LaPorte was not able to afford a turkey for Thanksgiving this year. She said she was already struggling to meet her monthly expenses on a fixed income before inflation skyrocketed.

“It’s killing us,” she said.

Penny Petersen, also of LaPorte, said her monthly budget is strained by inflation and by her husband not being able to work since recently having surgery. Petersen wasn’t sure whether her family’s Thanksgiving dinner would have included a turkey if not for the free bird.

“This helps out a lot,” she said.

Tammy Rosebaum, operations director at CCH, said about 300 turkeys were handed out in the first hour at LaPorte, where people began showing up at 11 a.m. Vehicles were allowed through the gates early to keep them from backing up onto the shoulder of Indiana 2.

“We had them wrapped all the way around the fairgrounds,” she said.

Rosebaum said the line of vehicles in Michigan City stretched for at least a football field across the mall parking lot to St. John Road.

“The traffic was a big thing this morning because people got here so early,” said Bruce Stransky, a volunteer who helped direct traffic and unload turkeys from the back of a truck.

Sandra Mitchell of Michigan City responded to an advertisement seeking volunteers for the distribution.

“It’s always nice making other people smile,” she said.

Jim Musial, executive director of CCH, said the response was a reflection of the financial hardship caused by inflation in a county that has a high percentage of people living at or close to the poverty line.

He said lingering struggles from loss of employment during the pandemic is another reason for the demand: “You know what the prices are at the grocery store. People are struggling.”

CCH, which has run other community food giveaways, focuses mostly on serving the needs of the homeless.

The group provides a facility for homeless people to store their belongings, take a shower and get something to eat.

It also offers help in areas like upgrading job skills, finding employment and permanent housing.