Nelson Algren Museum to celebrate Richard Wright's 'Native Son'

The Nelson Algren Museum plans to celebrate Richard Wright's masterpiece "Native Son," which the Modern Library and TIME Magazine both ranked as one of the best novels of the 20th century.

The museum in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood will host Ivy Tech Professor, youth advocate and TEDx curator Gary McKenya Dilworth at 4 p.m. on May 16 for a lecture on "Native Son" at the new Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake Street in Miller. The museum's two-part retrospective is titled "Richard Wright's Native Son, 80 Years Later."

"We'll provide a framework of how to approach the book and then follow up with a book discussion Sunday, June 27, also at 4 p.m.," said Sue Rutsen, co-founder of the Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach.

If it rains, the events will be moved from the outdoor venue to Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

Rutsen will give an introduction to Dilworth's talk on the book about 20-year-old South Sider Booker Thomas that is widely taught at universities and high schools.