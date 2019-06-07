NeoCon office design and furniture expo returns to Merchandise Mart

Architects, designers, property managers, commercial landlords, developers and anyone in charge of an office setting might want to consider paying a visit to NeoCon, the office design and furniture expo that rolls into the Merchandise Mart next week.
More than 500 exhibitors including Herman Miller Group, DuPont, KI, Jensen Leisure Furniture, Wallsneedlove and Uncaged Ergonomics will display new designs and conceptual visions in more than 1.2 million square feet of exhibition space at the Merchandise Mart, just north of the Chicago River at 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza from Monday through Wednesday.
Now in its 51st year, the expo attracts more than 50,000 design professionals in sectors that include healthcare, government, retail, hospitality and education. It has eight floors of exhibition space filled with office furniture, flooring, fabrics, interior finishes, technology and interior finishes.
Professionals will offer more than 100 seminars, including keynote addresses by Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, the founders of Roman and Williams Buildings and Interiors in New York, Ilse Crawford, the creative director and founder of Studioilse in London, and Liz Ogbu, the founder and principal of Studio O in New York.
"While they hail from diverse backgrounds, our 2019 keynote presenters have all explored, studied and implemented practices and methodologies that focus on empathy and the human experience," NeoCon Director of Programming Monica DeBartolo said. "This will come to the forefront in their dynamic presentations and will also be explored in NeoCon's robust CEU seminar program, which boasts over 100 sessions across a number of educational tracks. Whether it’s a corporate office, boutique hotel, urban environment or public space, ultimately it is the fundamental needs of people that will help define the future of commercial interiors.”
NeoCon is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Online registration is free for industry professionals through Friday, but registration at the door costs $65.
For more information, visit www.neocon.com.