New $20 million speculative industrial building coming to East Chicago

An Illinois developer is planning construction of a 249,000-square-foot industrial building in East Chicago.

Lake County Economic Alliance President and CEO Karen Lauerman said the Homerlee Business Park would soon be built at the site of the former Edward Valve Company at 4400 Homerlee in East Chicago.

Des Plaines, Illinois-based developer The Missner Group plans to invest about $20 million in the project, which does not have any tenants lined up in advance.

"It's a spec building. We do not have an end user yet," Lauerman said. "It could be multiple companies, but if one company comes in we could put them in the entire 249,000 square feet."

The Homerlee Business Park will be located on a 14.4-acre site in an enterprise zone less than a mile from Interstate 90, close to the Interstate 80/94 expressway and adjacent to the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad line. It's being marketed as "close to the Illinois border with easy access to downtown Chicago and major airports" and "adjacent to Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities."

"They plan on starting ground work and then construction later this year," Lauerman said.