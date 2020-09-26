New 5th Avenue Food Stop food truck park betting downtown Gary, steel mill underserved, bringing Parmesan truffle tots and other fare

5th Avenue Food Stop will take over an unused parcel of land the city provided between 5th Avenue and 4th Avenue.

"The outdoor concept is for a grab-and-go or a quick bite in a festival destination with a food festival-type atmosphere," he said. "We're looking to leverage that open-air space by the mill where people can be socially distant and still social. Gary is a huge town with hardworking people who don't have many food options in their own town. It's ridiculous they have to go out of town for a lot of food options and that McDonald's in the only choice. We're looking to provide high-quality food and hot coffee any time of day."

The park with different food trucks will let them experiment with different concepts to see what works. They plan to employ at least four or five people at first and then at least 10 to 12 as it expands.