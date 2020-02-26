New airport shuttle will stop in Griffith, Valpo and at Marquette Mall

Royal Excursion's new Royal Zoom airport shuttle to Chicago Midway International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport will include some new stops that old Indiana Airport Supersaver did not have, including in Valparaiso and Griffith.

The new bus service that will run from South Bend through Northwest Indiana to Chicago's two major airports will include stops at the South Bend International Airport, near door B, at 4477 Progress Drive in South Bend, at the University of Notre Dame just south of Hammes Bookstore and Cafe at Holy Cross Drive and Notre Dame Avenue, outside the LaPorte County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau office in the Marquette Mall at 4073 S. Franklin St. in Michigan City, in the lower lot by the Chicago DASH lot at 406 W. Brown St. in Valparaiso, and by Jedi’s Garden Family Restaurant at 444 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.

In the Griffith stop at the busy intersection of Ridge Road and Cline Avenue, people can park between White Castle and Jedi's Garden to the east and between Jedi’s Garden and Popeye’s to the west. The Valparaiso, Michigan City and South Bend pickup spots also offer long-term parking for travelers who otherwise might have to pay for long-term parking at the airports.