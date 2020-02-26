New airport shuttle will stop in Griffith, Valpo and at Marquette Mall

Royal Excursion's new Royal Zoom airport shuttle to Chicago Midway International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport will include some new stops that old Indiana Airport Supersaver did not have, including in Valparaiso and Griffith.
The new bus service that will run from South Bend through Northwest Indiana to Chicago's two major airports will include stops at the South Bend International Airport, near door B, at 4477 Progress Drive in South Bend, at the University of Notre Dame just south of Hammes Bookstore and Cafe at Holy Cross Drive and Notre Dame Avenue, outside the LaPorte County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau office in the Marquette Mall at 4073 S. Franklin St. in Michigan City, in the lower lot by the Chicago DASH lot at 406 W. Brown St. in Valparaiso, and by Jedi’s Garden Family Restaurant at 444 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.
In the Griffith stop at the busy intersection of Ridge Road and Cline Avenue, people can park between White Castle and Jedi's Garden to the east and between Jedi’s Garden and Popeye’s to the west. The Valparaiso, Michigan City and South Bend pickup spots also offer long-term parking for travelers who otherwise might have to pay for long-term parking at the airports.
"It's excellent for the town," Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said. "Logistically, it makes sense to have a bus by a restaurant. It could help the restaurant and the travelers. It's going to be a lot more convenient for Griffith residents and even people on the east side of Highland who won't have to fight all the U.S. 41 traffic. We're happy to work with them any get and town or plan commission approval that's needed, if any is even needed."
Valparaiso residents also will benefit from the convenience of having an airport shuttle service stop right in town, Mayor Matt Murphy said.
"This is a wonderful enhancement to our transit system in Valparaiso," he said. "We are excited to partner with Royal Excursion. Connectivity to O’Hare and Midway just got easier for Valpo residents and that’s great news."
Royal Excursion also hopes to restore airport shuttle bus service to Portage, Highland and Crestwood, where the Indiana Airport Supersaver had stops before shutting down at the end of last year. The Mishawaka-based charter bus company has been working to get approval from those municipalities.
"We are making significant progress toward adding locations to this new route," Royal Excursion Founder and President Shannon Kaser said. "For instance, we are waiting on a contract from Portage and we have had many discussions with the town of Highland. We will continue to update our schedules as we add stops along the route and riders are encouraged to check our website, Facebook page, and other social media platforms."
For more information, visit royalexcursion.com or call 574-257-8540.